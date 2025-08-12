Accidents at Fireworks Displays: Don’t Leave Safety Management to On-Site Workers

Accidents involving fireworks, which light up the night sky, have been occurring one after another and are a reminder that even these spectacular displays can be dangerous. Organizers and fireworks operators must take every possible measure to ensure safety.

On Aug. 4, a fire broke out on two launch barges floating on the ocean during a fireworks display in Yokohama. The fireworks to be launched exploded one after another, causing five workers on the barges to jump into the water.

In Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Aug. 3, a large firework exploded inside its launch tube. Fragments from the tube scattered, and it could have triggered other fireworks to explode.

No spectators were injured in either incident, but the accidents caused the events to be canceled. It is necessary to quickly investigate the causes of these accidents and take measures to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

Fireworks displays that had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resumed in various locations. Following the resumption, there were 50 fireworks accidents last year and 62 the year before. The most common type of accident at fireworks displays is fire burning undergrowth and other things.

At a fireworks display held in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, two years ago, sparks from “shikake hanabi” fireworks that were fixed to a structure spread to the undergrowth along a riverbank, burning an area of about 2,000 square meters.

Fireworks companies are often commissioned by organizers, such as local governments, to put on a display. Due to the pandemic, there was a hiatus in the holding of such events, and it seems that some of the technical and safety management know-how was not passed on.

In recent years, there has been a trend toward elaborate but risky performances, such as launching large fireworks in rapid succession over a short period of time. Organizers are urged to strengthen their safety measures through such steps as not relying solely on contractors and instead confirming on-site safety equipment and fire prevention measures.

On-site safety management is not only an issue for fireworks displays.

On Aug. 2, four workers carrying out sewer pipe inspections in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, fell into a manhole and died. The four may have inhaled hydrogen sulfide, but they reportedly were not wearing safety harnesses to prevent falls or masks to prevent oxygen depletion.

This indicates that basic work procedures were not followed. Police are investigating whether there were any safety management issues at the company, which was contracted by the city to conduct the inspections.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has urged local governments nationwide to ensure that contractors strictly adhere to safety measures during sewer pipe inspections. Local governments should also share information on safety measures and work together to establish such measures.

Work sites are facing severe labor shortages. With the retirement of experienced veteran workers, training younger workers has become a challenge. It is important to thoroughly investigate whether these factors have contributed to the occurrence of accidents.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 11, 2025)