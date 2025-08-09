Nagasaki A-bomb Anniversary: Younger Generations’ Role Grows More Important

Nagasaki too is marking the 80th anniversary of its atomic bombing. Opportunities to directly hear the voices of survivors are decreasing, and the role of generations who have not experienced war is becoming increasingly important.

More than 90 countries and regions are expected to be represented at the peace memorial ceremony organized today [Aug. 9] by the Nagasaki municipal government.

Last year, the city government did not invite Israel, which continues its attacks on the Palestinian territory of Gaza. In protest, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and others refrained from sending their ambassadors and other representatives.

This year, in addition to Israel, the city government invited Russia, which has been engaging in aggression against Ukraine, for the first time in four years. The city government may have judged that it would be undesirable to cause political conflicts or confusion regarding the ceremony, which advocates the transcendent ideal of nuclear disarmament.

Various activities have begun in the local community in line with the 80th anniversary.

A film depicting nursing students who provided medical care to atomic bomb survivors in Nagasaki immediately after the bombing was released nationwide this summer. The film was produced by a director who is a third-generation survivor in Nagasaki based on the personal notes of the nursing students.

One of those who left written testimony, now 95 years old, said: “One bomb took many lives. I hope this tragedy will continue to be shared with the world.”

The atomic bomb survivors’ desire for peace is being passed on to younger generations.

In response to nuclear tests conducted by India and Pakistan in 1998, a citizens’ group in Nagasaki City began an initiative to appoint high school students as peace ambassadors. This year, 24 high school students selected from across the country plan to collect signatures calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons and deliver them directly to a U.N. organization.

In addition, high school students in Nagasaki City are planning to perform a play in the city depicting the life of a doctor who was severely injured in the atomic bombing 80 years ago but devoted himself to treating other atomic bomb survivors.

It is encouraging to see the younger generations taking on a central role in ensuring that such a tragedy will never happen again.

Both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki city governments are calling on the central government to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which totally bans the development and possession of nuclear weapons.

There is no disagreement about the pursuit of a world without nuclear weapons. In reality, however, Russia, a nuclear power, has threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. China continues to increase its number of nuclear warheads, and North Korea also is advancing its nuclear development program.

It can be said that, contrary to the wishes of the atomic bomb-affected areas, the risk of nuclear weapons being used is growing day by day.

To ensure its own security, Japan has no choice but to rely on the U.S. “nuclear umbrella.” As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, Japan needs to squarely face the imminent threat and strive for gradual nuclear disarmament.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 9, 2025)