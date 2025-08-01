Referendum in Taiwan: Voters Reject Attempt to Exclude Opposition Party

Even in the face of pressure from China, voters in Taiwan may have calmly judged that it would be excessive to collectively dismiss opposition party lawmakers who support a conciliatory policy toward China.

A referendum on whether to recall 24 legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s largest opposition party, was held across Taiwan. The recalls were rejected in every case.

The recall movement was led by civic groups supporting President Lai Ching-te’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Lai himself had expressed full support for the effort.

In the Legislative Yuan, or parliament, the DPP is a minority party, falling six seats short of a 57-seat majority. To head off offensives by the KMT and other opposition forces, the DPP aimed to secure a majority by recalling at least six lawmakers and then winning at least six seats in the resulting by-elections.

The DPP criticized KMT lawmakers, who are conspicuously showing a conciliatory stance toward China, as Chinese mouthpieces and called for the recalls to pass, but support for the recalls did not spread.

The current lawmakers won their seats in the legislative election only in January last year. In addition to policies toward China, economic issues such as a surge in real estate prices under the DPP administration were also points of contention in that election, in which the DPP failed to win a majority.

This time, many voters likely believed it was inappropriate to overturn through a referendum the will of the people as expressed in the legislative election at a point when less than half of the four-year term had elapsed.

Recall votes targeting seven other KMT lawmakers are also scheduled for August. However, given the results of the recall votes this time, it is highly likely that the DPP’s strategy will miss the mark.

It must be said that Lai bears heavy responsibility. In a speech before the recall votes, Lai said he would remove “impurities.” This statement was interpreted as referring to the KMT, which is hostile to his administration, and it sparked widespread opposition among nonaffiliated voters.

It is hoped that Lai will strive to heal the divisions in society through dialogue, rather than stirring up confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.

The KMT has its own problems, too. Regarding this fiscal year’s government budget proposal, the party froze some of the budget for preparing for China’s military pressure, such as the construction of submarines. Budgets directly related to the lives of citizens, such as subsidies for electricity expenses, were also significantly cut.

The KMT cannot escape criticism that its approach of wielding its larger number of seats to drive the Lai administration into a corner is causing political turmoil and widening divisions in society.

China is intensifying its propaganda messaging that the recall rejection is proof that the DPP has lost public support, thereby backing the KMT. However, in Taiwan, many people support maintaining the status quo in relations with China. Taiwan’s political groups must not give China the chance to take advantage of unnecessary conflicts.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 1, 2025)