Border Clashes: Thailand, Cambodia Must Exercise Restraint

The long-running border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has evolved into a fresh armed conflict, causing many deaths and injuries among civilians and others. Both countries are strongly urged to exercise restraint and adhere to the ceasefire.

There are a number of disputed areas claimed by both countries, such as in eastern Thailand and northern Cambodia. In the past, there have been many armed clashes, including a full-scale armed exchange in 2011, but the border has yet to be fully demarcated.

In the latest case, armed conflict was triggered by a gunfight that broke out in a border area in May, leaving one Cambodian solider dead. In addition to artillery exchanges between the two countries, the Thai military carried out airstrikes on Cambodian military targets on Thursday.

Both countries claim that the other side attacked first. The fighting has spread to multiple locations, and over 30 people in total have died on both sides, including civilians. Over 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and are living in dire conditions. There are also concerns about the spread of infectious diseases.

Both countries must immediately cease hostilities and prevent further casualties.

While Thailand holds an overwhelming military advantage, political turmoil in Bangkok is complicating efforts to resolve the situation.

Recently, it came to light that Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made flattering remarks about former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen while speaking to him on the phone. The Thai prime minister faced public criticism and was suspended from office by the Thai Constitutional Court.

The Thai government, now without a prime minister, has found itself in a position where it must take a strong stance against Cambodia.

Meanwhile, in Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Manet succeeded his father, Hun Sen, as prime minister two years ago. However, his power base is not necessarily solid, and he is not able to compromise with Thailand on border issues given public sentiment.

Amid concerns that hostilities could escalate further, U.S. President Donald Trump approached the countries directly, leading to ceasefire talks, which can be seen as a step forward.

The talks, held in Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), were attended by officials from the United States, a Thai ally, and China, which has close ties with Cambodia, and a ceasefire was agreed on. The agreement must be thoroughly implemented.

Many Japanese companies do business in both Thailand and Cambodia. If the conflict had dragged on, the negative impact on shipping and supply chains could have grown worse.

Japan has built good relations with both countries such as through long-standing economic cooperation. The Japanese government should work with such parties as the United States and ASEAN to bolster efforts to ease tensions.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 29, 2025)