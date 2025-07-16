U.S. Policy on Russia: Realistic Shift from Reconciliation to Pressure

U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his conciliatory stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration, which has been engaging in aggression against Ukraine, to a policy of putting more pressure on Moscow.

This is a realistic decision, even though the move came too late.

During a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump told reporters, “We’re very, very unhappy with” Russia, revealing his new policy toward Moscow.

Trump said that if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days, the United States will impose a 100% tariff on imports from third countries that trade in Russian goods. The aim is to hold in check China, India and other countries that purchase Russian oil and other products to shore up its wartime economy.

Trump also clearly stated that he will provide missiles and ammunition to Ukraine, in addition to the Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

Trump originally had been reluctant to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He suspended aid in February after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broke down. Trump reportedly also halted the provision of the Patriot system in early July on the grounds of a lack of inventory.

This time, the weapons will be sold to NATO, with the costs borne by European countries, Canada and other member nations. This is likely a move that Trump judged would win the understanding of his supporters, who do not want the United States to be involved in other countries’ wars.

Trump has not condemned Russia’s aggression and has sought a ceasefire through direct negotiations with Putin. The ceasefire proposal made by the U.S. side in April was seen as pro-Russian, including recognition of Russia’s effective control of the regions it has occupied in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Putin did not agree to a ceasefire and continued to take advantage of Trump’s conciliatory stance to press Ukraine to surrender. Since June, Russia has used drone strikes frequently, killing and wounding many civilians.

Trump may finally have no choice but to squarely face Putin’s true intentions.

It is difficult to get Putin to accept a ceasefire as long as Russia has the upper hand. It is essential for the United States to expand its military assistance to Ukraine and deal a blow to the Russian economy.

However, U.S. influence has been in relative decline since before Trump’s second administration took office. In addition to Ukraine, the crisis continues in the Middle East, and it is impossible for a single country to deal with these crises.

To stop Russia’s aggression, it is essential for the United States to closely cooperate with Europe and Japan. It is hoped that the Trump administration will reaffirm the importance of having relationships of trust with its allies.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 16, 2025)