Strengthening Defense Capabilities: China’s Provocative Actions Cannot be Ignored

Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly engaged in dangerous flights in the skies surrounding Japan. This could lead to an accidental collision. It cannot be ignored. Japan also needs to strengthen its vigilance against Russia and North Korea, which are deepening their military cooperation.

Strengthening defense capabilities in light of the worsening security environment is an urgent issue. The ruling and opposition parties must discuss concrete measures for that purpose.

On July 9 and 10, a fighter-bomber of the Chinese military came as close as 70 meters to an Air Self-Defense Force intelligence-gathering aircraft over the high seas in the East China Sea. The ASDF aircraft was engaged in surveillance operations.

China’s National Defense Ministry issued a statement claiming that the approach was due to the ASDF aircraft having intruded several times into the air defense identification zone set by China. It asserted that the response by the Chinese aircraft was completely legitimate and reasonable.

The site was over the high seas, where free flights are allowed under international law. There was no flaw in the operations of the ASDF aircraft. It is inexcusable to make assertions as if the ASDF aircraft was in violation of international law.

Last month, too, a Chinese military aircraft flew abnormally close to a Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane over the western Pacific Ocean. Japan has expressed “grave concerns” to China over each of these incidents, but the response of the Chinese side lacks sincerity. It is necessary for Japan to strongly protest and demand an apology, not just express concerns.

China has engaged in a series of provocative activities around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. Its recent military operations likely indicate that Beijing is attempting to make its effective control of the region an established fact.

This perception is reflected in the 2025 edition of Japan’s Defense White Paper, released on July 15.

The white paper indicates a strong sense of caution for the first time, as it analyzes that the China Coast Guard and the Chinese military have been conducting joint drills in a drive to improve their operational capabilities in gray-zone situations, where the boundary between peacetime and contingency is unclear.

If a remote island is occupied by armed fishermen from another country, the Japanese government will be forced to make a difficult decision as to whether the Japan Coast Guard will respond to the situation or the Self-Defense Forces will be mobilized. The JCG and the SDF should maintain close communication to deal with all possible situations.

Despite the various issues to be addressed, it is hard to say that strengthening defense capabilities has become a point of contention during the ongoing House of Councillors election campaign.

The United States has been demanding that its allies and other countries significantly increase their defense spending. Japan may also be pressed to enhance its defense budget in the future.

Japan must strengthen its defense capabilities at its own discretion and work to deepen the alliance. It is important for the ruling and opposition parties to discuss what a defense burden commensurate with national power should be like.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 16, 2025)