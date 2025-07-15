U.S. Tariff Notice: Unreasonable to Make Demands That Only Benefit One’s Own Interests

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach agreements with most countries and regions by the July 9 deadline it set for reviewing “reciprocal tariffs.”

This demonstrates the fact that it is unreasonable for Trump to push for high tariffs while only considering his own country’s interests.

In April, the United States imposed a baseline tariff of 10% on imports from all countries and regions but suspended the imposition of additional tariffs for 90 days. During this period, the United States had been negotiating with other countries in an attempt to reach tariff agreements.

However, negotiations stalled, and the United States announced a 25% tariff rate on imports from Japan and South Korea, as well as tariffs rates specific to other countries in Asia. Additionally, despite reports of negotiations progressing with the European Union, the United States notified the EU of its plan to impose a tariff rate of 30%.

Furthermore, the United States notified Canada of its intention raise tariffs from 25% to 35%, citing Canada as a major source of synthetic drugs entering the United States. Notifications on tariff rates were sent to 25 major countries and regions, with the implementation date set for Aug. 1. This will be the next deadline for negotiations.

So far, the United States has reached tariff agreements with only two countries — the United Kingdom and Vietnam. Negotiations can only be said to have stalled because the United States is disregarding mutually beneficial relationships.

Countries and regions have made their stances known that they cannot accept the United States’ unilateral policy. The U.S. government should take the negotiation situation seriously.

In the first place, the Trump administration’s unilateral imposition of high tariffs on trading partners is a clear violation of World Trade Organization agreements. It is important for Japan to further cooperate with other countries, especially those in Europe and Southeast Asia, and to continue to push the U.S. government to revise its high tariff policy.

On Sunday, Trump said, “They’re all changing their ways very, very rapidly,” referring to negotiations with Japan. The U.S. president has repeatedly criticized Japan for its auto and agricultural markets being closed.

The Japanese government is seeking to reach an agreement by Aug. 1. However, some think that this will be difficult due to differences over the revision of automobile tariffs.

The possibility cannot be denied that the high tariffs of 25% will be imposed. The Japanese government needs to seek common ground through persistent negotiations with the United States, on the premise that the free trade system will not be significantly undermined.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced it will impose tariffs of up to 50%, the highest tariff rate among the newly notified countries, on Brazil, with which the United States has a trade surplus.

It appears that Trump was frustrated by such issues as a former Brazilian president, with whom Trump has close relations, being indicted on such charges as an attempted coup. It is only natural that the Brazilian side strongly objected to this as interference in its internal affairs. This is another example of the irrationality of Trump’s tariffs.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 15, 2025)