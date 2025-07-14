Sexual Online Ads: Rectify Situation in Which Children Are Exposed to Such Content

Ads containing sexual content have been displayed on websites that are accessible to children, and the situation has sparked concerns over the negative impact. The age at which people start using the internet is getting younger, so effective countermeasures are urgently needed.

The Japan Advertising Review Organization received 604 complaints last fiscal year regarding sexual online ads, more than double the number in the previous fiscal year. Complaints about ads related to electronic comics were the most common at 206, followed by ads for medical institutions and those for games.

Sexually explicit ads have been displayed not only on websites for adults but also on general sites that are accessible to children. Filtering systems allow parents and others to restrict access by children to sites for adults, but these systems do not work for ads.

In addition to nudity and sexual acts, some ads sexualize children while others contain expressions that appear to promote sexual violence. If children see such content, that could give them incorrect information and values about sexuality. These are problems that cannot be left unaddressed.

In June, a civic group mainly consisting of mothers submitted a petition to the Children and Families Agency calling for stronger measures, together with 100,000 signatures collected online.

Online advertising costs less per slot, and anyone can advertise. As the amount of ad space available is enormous, it is difficult to regulate content.

The mainstream system in recent years is so-called programmatic advertising, in which bidding for an ad is conducted instantaneously and the placement of an ad is decided when a user visits a website. Unlike a reservation type of advertising in which ad placements are determined in advance, programmatic advertising makes it difficult for thorough checks to be conducted. This appears to allow sexual content to easily get in.

If ads themselves constitute child pornography or obscene material, they become subject to crackdowns. However, cases that cannot be considered illegal are in reality difficult to regulate, out of consideration for freedom of expression.

A government panel tasked with considering measures to protect minors using the internet released a draft report in June. The report acknowledged the need for self-regulation by advertisers but stopped short of calling for legal regulations.

A major industry group for electronic comics voluntarily halted the distribution of sexually suggestive ads on general websites in late April, but this initiative has not spread to other industries. Some online ad companies operate under the mindset that having people click ads achieves their aim.

Relying solely on self-regulation by advertisers is insufficient to eliminate unscrupulous operators. To protect children, major online platform companies and operators of individual websites where ads are displayed must also make efforts to get rid of inappropriate ads.

If ads that undermine public order and morals are displayed, that could lead to a decline in the reputation and value of the website itself. It is hoped that stakeholders are aware of this point.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 13, 2025)