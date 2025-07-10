Policy on Foreign Nationals: Make Rules of Society Well Known and Work to Promote Coexistence

As the number of foreign residents and visitors to Japan increases, friction and trouble with local residents has become more noticeable. The central government must work to make the rules of Japanese society and culture well known to them and seek ways to promote an inclusive society.

At the end of last year, the number of foreign residents living in Japan reached a record high of 3.76 million, accounting for about 3% of the total population. Amid a declining population, foreign workers can be said to be important members who underpin Japanese society.

On the other hand, problems have arisen in areas with large numbers of foreign residents.

In Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, noise problems and brawls by Kurds with Turkish nationality and others have occurred frequently. The municipal government has asked the central government to take strict measures, including the deportation of foreign nationals who engaged in illegal activities.

A Chinese national was arrested after driving his car into a line of elementary school students in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, in May this year.

Probably because there has been a spate of such incidents that have increased anxiety in the public, many of the ruling and opposition parties have raised the issue of reviewing policies on foreign nationals while campaigning for the upcoming House of Councillors election.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed stricter procedures to allow a driver’s license obtained overseas to be used to get a Japanese license. The Japan Innovation Party and Sanseito have called for a limit on the number of foreigners accepted into Japan, while the Democratic Party for the People has called for restrictions on the acquisition of land by foreigners.

Appeals by political parties also include claims that foreigners are abusing the public medical insurance and welfare benefits. While it is quite natural to take firm action against wrongdoing and illegal activities, there are more than a few claims that have little evidence to support them.

For example, of the 1.65 million households that received welfare benefits in fiscal 2023, the number of households headed by foreign nationals was 47,000, or only 2.9% of the total.

The DPFP claims that “taxes paid by Japanese people are used for the benefit of Japanese people.” However, if that logic holds, consumption taxes paid by foreigners, including those visiting Japan, cannot be used for social security. Parties should refrain from arguments that could be considered xenophobic.

In some areas, there are elementary schools where 40% of the children are of a foreign nationality. Due to language and cultural barriers, many foreign children reportedly have difficulty integrating into school.

In addition to Japanese language teachers, increasing the number of foreign teachers should be considered so that Japanese and foreign children can understand each other’s culture and customs. This is an era in which it is important to build a foundation for an inclusive society from childhood.

Regarding everyday problems, some people have voiced concern that foreign nationals do not follow the rules for garbage disposal, for example. One idea would be to have them pledge to observe local rules and manners when they are granted resident status.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 10, 2025)