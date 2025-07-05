Summer Mountaineering Season: Climbers Should Be Well Equipped And Avoid Overexerting Themselves

The risk of getting lost or suffering an accident while mountain climbing is not limited by altitude or season. Preparing appropriate equipment suited to the mountains one plans to climb is necessary to safely enjoy summer mountain climbing.

The climbing trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of Mt. Fuji has opened, marking the start of the summer climbing season. There are surely people planning to climb Mt. Fuji during their summer vacation.

Mountain climbing is becoming more popular among people of all ages as it helps improve cardiopulmonary function and leg strength. However, the number of cases of climbers getting lost or other mishaps has been increasing along with the activity’s growing popularity.

In 2024, there were 2,946 cases of getting lost or accidents, with 3,357 people involved, the third highest number on record. About half of those getting lost or involved in accidents were aged 60 or older.

Even on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, Tokyo, a popular destination for beginner climbers at an elevation of 599 meters, the number of those getting lost or having other accidents has been rapidly increasing, exceeding 100 per year. Even low mountains should not be underestimated.

In recent years, there have been a series of accidents involving foreign tourists and others who entered mountains without proper equipment.

To deter reckless climbing on Mt. Fuji, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures have begun considering charging for rescue operations using their disaster response helicopters.

What prompted the prefectures to consider such a move was when a Chinese university student became stranded twice within a short period in April while the mountain was closed for climbing. First, the student became unable to move near the summit and was rescued. Later, he attempted to retrieve his belongings left at the scene and was rescued again due to altitude sickness.

While rescue operations by police and fire departments, even when using helicopters, are in principle free of charge, such operations are inherently dangerous.

In 2010, a prefectural disaster response helicopter involved in rescuing a climber who had become stranded in the Chichibu Mountains in Saitama Prefecture crashed, resulting in the deaths of all five crew members. Following this tragic incident, the prefecture decided to partially charge for rescue operations conducted with disaster response helicopters in six mountainous areas within the prefecture.

To protect the lives of climbers, rescue operations conducted by public entities should ideally be free of charge. However, considering the specific circumstances of each region, it is important to explore ways to reduce reckless climbing.

When climbing mountains, it is essential to carry adequate equipment and to be prepared for sudden changes in the weather. It is also important to plan with flexibility and turn back if any danger or anxiety is felt.

One should select a mountain to climb that suits one’s physical strengths and skills by referring to information such as “mountain grades” that indicate the difficulty of climbing routes, as well as information from local governments.

It is also essential to submit a mountain climbing report to local governments or other relevant authorities, detailing your name, contact information and planned itinerary. An increasing number of local governments now accept such reports online. The central and local governments should also strengthen efforts to disseminate information in multiple languages to ensure widespread awareness.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 5, 2025)