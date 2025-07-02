5 Years since H.K. National Security Law Took Effect: The Chinese-style Rule being Extended Overseas is Abnormal

Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” is a thing of the past — it has been replaced by “Chinese-style rule” that allows no dissent from the Chinese Communist Party.

The international community must not stand by and watch a situation in which human rights are backsliding significantly due to the authoritarian rule over Hong Kong.

Five years have passed since the national security law that cracks down on anti-government activities came into effect in Hong Kong at the end of June 2020.

Since then, more than 330 people have been arrested over alleged violations of the law and related charges. Authorities have cracked down widely on senior members of pro-democracy groups critical of China and the pro-China Hong Kong government, as well as the leading supporters of those groups, among others. It is obvious that the authorities are using the law as a tool to suppress pro-democracy groups.

In addition to the law, the electoral system has been altered to allow only people who are recognized as “patriots” by the authorities to run in elections. There are now no seats for pro-democracy groups in the Legislative Council, the territory’s parliament.

China is apparently aiming to eradicate political activities by pro-democracy groups. The pro-democracy League of Social Democrats party announced its disbandment at the end of June, citing “immense political pressure” as the reason. Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, is also in the process of dissolving itself.

With the disbanding of both these parties, pro-democracy parties will effectively disappear. Rallies in memory of the Tiananmen Square incident and anti-government protests that used to be held in Hong Kong are no longer allowed. A Hong Kong newspaper known for its criticism of the Chinese Communist Party has also been forced to cease publication.

There are concerns about the current state of Hong Kong society, which no longer reflects the diverse will of the people.

In response to this situation, pro-democracy activists and others have fled overseas from Hong Kong one after another. It is serious that even people who have fled overseas have become targets of surveillance and intimidation.

Flyers were distributed in Britain bearing the address and physical description of a former Hong Kong pro-democracy district councillor. Chinese authorities or their collaborators are believed to have been involved in this incident, and the flyers also said a bounty would be paid if the former councilor was taken to the Chinese Embassy. A similar incident occurred in Australia.

Cross-border intimidation is nothing short of abnormal.

The introduction of the national security law is contrary to the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, which stated that Hong Kong would maintain a “high degree of autonomy” for 50 years after its return to China. Japan, the United States and Europe should continue to point out that the “Chinafication” of Hong Kong is a violation of this international commitment.

Hong Kong’s economy is currently strong, partly due to active investment in Hong Kong from China. However, the number of Japanese, U.S. and British companies with regional headquarters in Hong Kong has decreased compared to the level before the implementation of the national security law.

The loss of freedom may reduce the credibility of Hong Kong, an international city, thereby damaging China’s national interests as well.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 2, 2025)