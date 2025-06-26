Japan-S. Korea Public Opinion Survey: Younger Generations Have Deeper Understanding of One Another

Although relations between Japan and South Korea have faced repeated setbacks over political and historical issues, a trend toward improved relations is steadily taking root among the public in both countries, especially among younger generations.

It is hoped that the two countries will further expand the scope of their exchanges and cooperation, and aim to build a stable relationship that will never slip backward.

In a joint survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, 52% of Japanese respondents said the current state of bilateral relations was “good.” It was the second year running that at least 50% of Japanese respondents gave a positive response. In South Korea, 55% of respondents said relations were good. It was the first time since the survey began in 1995 that more than half of South Koreans gave a positive response.

More than 40% of respondents in both countries said they felt close to the other country. The figures were particularly high among young people aged 18 to 39, topping 50%.

People in such younger generations are the main visitors to each other’s country. Many women and others in Japan visit South Korea, attracted by K-pop songs and South Korean dramas, while young people and others from South Korea travel to Japan to enjoy Japanese food and other attractions.

Until the late 1990s, South Korea restricted the inflow of Japanese manga and other forms of popular culture. The bidirectional flow of culture may have played a major role in deepening mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The survey was conducted after South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office. Twenty-four percent of Japanese respondents expected Japan-South Korea relations to “worsen” under the administration of Lee, who repeatedly made anti-Japanese statements in the past. Politics must not be allowed to pour cold water on the trend toward improved relations.

The survey also showed that, in both Japan and South Korea, there is a growing understanding of security cooperation between them, and trilateral security cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

The survey found that 71% of Japanese respondents and 63% of South Koreans thought that defense cooperation between their countries should be strengthened. In South Korea, only about 40% of respondents in the 2017 survey replied this way, so the latest survey results can be called a significant step forward.

Many respondents also supported strengthening Japan-U.S.-South Korea security cooperation, at over 80% in both countries.

There is no doubt that the increasingly severe security environment in East Asia helps people understand the need for security cooperation.

North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile development programs and sending soldiers and providing weapons to Russia. It is participating in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In return, Russia provides North Korea with missile and other technologies.

China continues its intimidation against Taiwan with its military might and aggressive maritime expansion.

Japan and South Korea share the common challenge of dealing with China, North Korea and Russia, which are unilaterally raising tensions in East Asia. How will Japan and South Korea promote cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who disregards international cooperation? As allies of the United States, they need to deepen discussions on the issue.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 26, 2025)