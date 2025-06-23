U.S. Strikes on Iran: Concerns Grow over War Spreading, Becoming Quagmire

The United States, Israel’s supporter, has taken steps to intervene militarily in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. The situation in the Middle East has entered a new phase.

It is feared that the fighting will spin out of control and turn into a quagmire. One can only be deeply concerned over the situation.

The United States has announced it attacked three nuclear-related facilities in central Iran. The latest model of GBU-57 bunker-buster bomb, which is capable of burying itself underground before detonating, was reportedly used on the uranium enrichment facility in Fordo. This is believed to be the first time this type of bomb has been used in actual military operations.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the strikes “a spectacular military success.” He asserted that the objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and putting a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the country, adding that the United States “will go after those other targets,” depending on how Iran responds.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in mid-June and requested U.S. intervention. Trump was initially against military intervention. However, as soon as the view that Israel’s strikes had achieved something began gaining traction, he quickly shifted gears toward attacking Iran.

There were no prospects of a ceasefire in Ukraine or the Palestinian territory of Gaza, and nuclear negotiations with Iran have reached an impasse. With little in the way of diplomatic achievements, Trump may have hastily decided to attack Iran out of a desire for quick results.

The United States proceeded with a war on terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq following the 2001 terrorist attacks, but the battles turned into a quagmire, leaving the United States with bitter experiences. The war continued through 2021, when the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, costing the United States many lives and a heavy financial burden.

Trump has long maintained the stance that the United States should not intervene in other countries’ conflicts and has been regarded as cautious about the use of military force. However, this time, he recognized Israel’s right to self-defense and has himself become involved.

He should avoid getting embroiled in wars in the Middle East like previous administrations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement that condemned the United States, saying it “has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter [and] international law,” hinting at retaliation. However, if that happens, further attacks will be inevitable. Retaliation should be avoided, and a solution through dialogue should be sought.

Over 100 Japanese nationals and their family members left Israel and Iran by bus for neighboring countries. Many of them are reportedly heading to Japan by commercial aircraft.

The government dispatched two large C-2 transport aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force to Djibouti in eastern Africa, where the Self-Defense Forces have a base, in case commercial aircraft become unavailable. It is hoped that the government will smoothly carry out its duties.

