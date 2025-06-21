Rapid Spread of Whooping Cough: Alert Should Be Raised to Prevent Infection among Infants

The number of patients with whooping cough, which is characterized by severe coughing that can last for a prolonged period of time, has surged. Caution must be strengthened, particularly for babies, as they are more prone to developing severe symptoms if they become infected.

Whooping cough is transmitted through cough droplets or contact with hands that are contaminated with a certain type of bacteria. It is significantly more contagious than seasonal influenza and other diseases.

This year, the number of patients has exceeded 28,000 nationwide. The figure has already significantly surpassed the 2019 figure of 16,845, which was the record high in recent years. Moreover, the weekly number of patients in early June topped 3,000, indicating the rapid spread of infection.

The infection is spreading across all age groups, but it is particularly prevalent among children aged 10 or younger.

Caution is especially needed for infants. If babies are infected within the first six months after they are born, they are at high risk of losing their lives from developing respiratory distress and pneumonia. At least two infants died this year due to whooping cough.

Those related to such entities as childcare facilities and schools must be vigilant for infection clusters. It is important for people who have symptoms, including adults, to quickly see a doctor to prevent the spread of infection.

Whooping cough caused many deaths until the 1940s, but shortly after World War II, vaccinations began to be administered, allowing those who became infected to only have mild symptoms. However, as the symptoms are mild, people could spread the disease without knowing it.

It is hoped that people who are coughing wear a mask and follow certain etiquette to prevent the spread of infection. It is also crucial to check whether basic measures against infection are taken, such as hand washing.

Infants are eligible to receive vaccinations against whooping cough at public expense. Currently, they are supposed to receive a total of four doses at various intervals after they are 2 months old. Parents and guardians are urged to have infants vaccinated as soon as they reach 2 months of age.

It is also effective for family members to voluntarily receive additional vaccinations in order to protect infants. However, there has been a surge in demand for such additional vaccinations, raising concerns in the medical field about a shortage of the vaccines for voluntary shots.

It is hoped that medical institutions will prioritize people who are more in need of the vaccines, such as family members who have close contact with babies.

Treatment usually involves the use of antimicrobial drugs but recently there has been an increase in drug-resistant bacteria that do not respond to antimicrobial drugs. The current outbreak is believed to be linked to the spread of such bacteria. The drug-resistant bacteria have been spreading in countries and regions such as China. There also have been a series of reports of the bacteria in Japan since late last year.

Patients infected with such drug-resistant bacteria require different antimicrobial drugs for treatment. It is hoped that medical associations and other relevant groups will make efforts to make appropriate treatment methods widely known.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 21, 2025)