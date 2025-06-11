Vitalization of Bookstores: Expand Opportunities for People to Encounter Books

Bookstores are cultural centers for local communities that connect people with books. Their existence is also deeply connected to people’s education and character building. It is necessary to halt the decline in the number of bookstores and enhance momentum to protect them as a foundation of knowledge.

The government has announced a plan to vitalize bookstores. To reduce the high rate of unsold newly released books and magazines returned to publishers, which is said to be one of the causes of rising book distribution costs, the government will hold study sessions together with people related to the industry and aim to improve the operational efficiency of bookstores through the widespread use of IC tags.

In addition, the government, across its ministries and agencies, intends to support bookstores through such means as strengthening efforts to lower fees for cashless payments, which are a heavy burden on bookstores, and encouraging people to open new stores.

The gross profit margin rate for bookstores remains at around 20%. Due to the delay in digitalization, some bookstores are unable to manage sales and inventory the way they want to. Although the efforts of the bookstores themselves, of course, are necessary, the hope is that the government and the industry will deepen cooperation and do their utmost to work to resolve these issues.

The number of bookstores is rapidly decreasing in many parts of the country, and the number of municipalities without a single bookstore has increased to more than a quarter of the total. There are many municipalities without bookstores in rural areas, and in some cases there are no libraries in those locations either. This is a serious problem that could lead to a “knowledge gap” with urban areas.

In some foreign countries, central governments are actively involved in promoting bookstores. France has introduced a “Culture Pass” system for young people to support the purchase of books and other cultural activities. Germany has established a system to award small bookstores that have special characteristics, among other efforts.

It cannot be said that the measures taken by the government in Japan to protect print culture and the reading environment have been sufficient so far.

In February this year, The Yomiuri Shimbun and Kodansha Ltd. announced a joint proposal aimed at promoting bookstores. The government’s plan is in line with the content of this proposal. It is hoped that all parties involved will share a sense of urgency and work to enhance the vitality of bookstores so they will not disappear.

Unlike online bookstores, bookstores in towns offer the chance to encounter an unexpected book. While browsing the shelves of a bookstore in a field in which you have little interest, you may become curious about a book and pick it up, which could later change your life.

Bookstores also play a major role as a distribution center for the “content industry,” which includes manga and anime. Japanese manga and anime are highly regarded overseas, and many overseas fans come to Japan to make “pilgrimages” to places where stories and scenes are set. The decline in the number of bookstores could lead to the loss of the function of bringing new works to the world.

The growing trend of people moving away from reading books is serious. According to a survey by the Cultural Affairs Agency, 60% of respondents said they do not read even one book a month. It is also necessary to devise ways to increase the number of people who read books, such as by providing opportunities for people to become familiar with books with the help of picture book specialists and instructors who guide people in reading aloud.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 11, 2025)