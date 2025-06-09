Japan Post: Organizational Laxity Invited Unusually Severe Penalty

Japan Post Co. has been forced to cease use of many of its vehicles due to widespread legal violations that disregarded safety in its postal service, which supports people’s lives. The firm must prevent any similar incidents while working to reduce disruptions.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has decided to revoke Japan Post’s relevant license under the Motor Truck Transportation Business Law after it was found that the company failed to conduct roll calls for delivery drivers or did not conduct them in the proper manner.

About 2,500 vehicles, including trucks, that are owned by post offices nationwide will no longer be available for use. A new license cannot be obtained for five years after it is revoked. This is the most severe penalty under the law, and it is highly unusual for a major shipping company to be given such a punishment.

The roll calls are intended to check on the health of drivers and whether they have alcohol in their system. This is a mandatory practice for shipping companies as a prerequisite for safe operations.

However, Japan Post found in an investigation that more than 70%, or about 2,400, of its post offices nationwide offering delivery and collection services had failed to conduct roll calls properly.

The ministry then conducted a special audit and found that, in addition to the problem with roll calls, many records were also falsified. Disregarding laws and regulations and neglecting measures meant to ensure safety are unacceptable. That such widespread violations were left unresolved shows just how lax the corporate culture is at Japan Post.

When did this malpractice start? A thorough investigation must be conducted.

What is most concerning is the effect this scandal could have on Japan Post’s postal and parcel delivery services.

Japan Post delivers mail and parcels via truck between larger postal offices, which serve as hubs. About 32,000 microvans and other small vehicles are used for services such as home deliveries and to collect mail from mailboxes.

With the House of Councillors election and the traditional summer gift-giving season approaching, the volume of deliveries is expected to increase. The delivery of letters, postcards and other types of personal correspondence is a basic service that allows people to communicate with one another. These deliveries are subject to strict regulations, even when they are outsourced only partially.

Japan Post is likely to outsource some of its services to other shipping companies for the time being. However, there is a serious shortage of truck drivers, so securing new outsourcing partners will not be easy.

The ministry plans to conduct an audit on microvans and other types of vehicles in the future.

While smaller vehicles must be registered, companies do not have to obtain business licenses for them, meaning there is no rule to revoke permits. However, firms may still be barred from using these vehicles if there is a serious violation. Authorities must be thorough in correcting such improper practices.

With fewer letters and postcards being sent, Japan Post is facing a difficult financial situation as its postal and logistics businesses continue to be in the red.

This scandal could have a growing impact on people’s lives. Japan Post should once again reflect on how disregarding laws and regulations not only deals a serious blow to its business but also places a heavy burden on the people.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 8, 2025)