Wrong-way Driving on Expressways: Devise Ways to Send Warning to Drivers When Mistakes Occur

There are a number of accidents caused by vehicles driving in the wrong direction on expressways. The central government and expressway companies should analyze the causes of these accidents in detail and take all possible measures to prevent people from driving in the wrong direction.

On the night of April 26, a passenger car driving the wrong way on the inbound lane of the Tohoku Expressway in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, collided head-on with an oncoming car, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

In addition, a large truck slammed into a car that was in a traffic buildup, which had formed as a result of the first accident, triggering a large-scale accident in which a passenger in a car that got rear-ended was killed and many others were injured.

It is believed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction entered the expressway from the Kuroiso-Itamuro interchange near the scene. A similar car was filmed exiting and then reentering the expressway, suggesting the possibility that the driver may have taken the wrong exit.

The interchange is designed for cars to enter the main lane by turning right at an intersection with a traffic light. However, this car is believed to have accidentally turned left at the intersection and started driving in the wrong direction.

The fact that there are traffic signals and intersections within an expressway’s interchange is bound to cause confusion. In addition, there was only a no-entry sign in the direction of the left turn.

Moreover, the accident occurred at night. Isn’t it possible that the sign was difficult for the driver to see?

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, there are about 200 cases of cars traveling in the wrong way on expressways each year. With such a high incidence, it is obvious that current measures against wrong-way driving are inadequate. First, it is necessary to review road structure and how warning signs are displayed in order to prevent people from driving in the wrong way.

There are reportedly about 80 interchanges and other structures nationwide that have the same design as the one in this case. There must be something that can be done to prevent accidents, such as installing bars to prevent drivers from entering the wrong lane and displaying clearly visible signs to warn drivers that they are going the wrong way.

Another idea would be to introduce a system so that the driver can notice something is wrong by the impact of bumps on the road when they enter a lane in the wrong direction.

Driving in the wrong direction carries a high risk of a head-on collision and can easily lead to a serious accident. If drivers find themselves heading in the wrong direction, they should immediately pull over to the shoulder or elsewhere. It is important to get out of the car, move to a safe place and make an emergency call to the police or other authorities to report that they drove in the wrong direction.

In the event of a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, expressway companies need to promptly notify other drivers of the presence of a wrong-way driver through such means as their traffic information bulletin boards to urge them to take precautions.

Upon receiving such information, it is vital for drivers to slow down and keep a sufficient distance from other vehicles so that they can take evasive action at any time.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 2, 2025)