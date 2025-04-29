Heatstroke in Workplace: Preventive Measures and Quick Responses Will Save Lives

As the heat has been intensifying, the risk of heatstroke is increasing. Fatal cases have occurred while people were working, not only outside but inside as well. Companies must make every effort to take measures against heatstroke and ensure the safety of their employees.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has revised the ministerial ordinance attached to the Industrial Safety and Health Law, and from June will oblige all companies nationwide to strengthen heatstroke countermeasures in the workplace

Companies are required to establish procedures and communication networks in advance to quickly identify employees showing signs of heatstroke and ensure they receive first aid and emergency transportation. Failure to establish such systems may result in fines or other penalties.

The government is urging companies to take measures because there has been a spate of cases in recent years of people collapsing at work due to extreme heat. Last year, 30 people died nationwide, and over 1,000 people took four or more days off. Measures against heat are now one of the most important points in preventing workplace accidents.

Heat-related deaths are not limited to outdoor work exposed to direct sunlight, such as construction or traffic control, but also occur in indoor settings like warehouses. Countermeasures against heat are even more critical in jobs that require protective suits or dust masks.

Fatalities from heatstroke among those aged 65 or older have become noticeable. The graying of the workforce has increased the risk from heat.

In environments with high temperatures and high humidity, the body’s ability to regulate body temperature through sweating becomes impaired, leading to heatstroke. This results in a buildup of heat in the body, causing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches and nausea.

Firstly, it is essential to implement thorough preventive measures. It is important to take numerous steps, including frequent breaks, introducing shift work to reduce long working hours and scheduling work during cooler morning hours.

However, workers tend to hesitate to request such things as breaks or hydration during work.

Companies must keep an eye on conditions in the workplace and take steps to prevent workers from being exposed to high temperatures for prolonged spells.

If employees or others develop symptoms of heatstroke, it is important that work be immediately halted and the affected individual cooled down. In severe cases, there should be no hesitation in calling an ambulance.

Some local governments, such as the Gunma prefectural government, have introduced a system to allow the deadlines for public works projects to be extended when they fall behind schedule due to extreme heat. Such flexible measures are certainly necessary.

If a person’s body is not accustomed to heat, the risk of heatstroke further increases. For such workers as newly recruited employees, it is important to consider matters, such as working hours, and have them gradually get used to the heat.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 29, 2025)