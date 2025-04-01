Fuji TV Incident: Corporate Culture Led to Lack of Sense of Crisis

The very core of Fuji Television Network, Inc. is now being called into question, after the firm invited a lax awareness of people’s rights and a careless approach to crisis management. There is no way to restore trust other than to reform the organization and change the corporate culture.

A third-party committee has been investigating the way the company dealt with an incident involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai and a woman, and it has now released its report. The committee found that the incident was sexual violence that occurred during an “extension of duties” for her at Fuji TV and criticized the firm for its lax response.

Fuji TV’s management viewed the incident as a “private matter between a man and a woman” rather than a “human rights issue” and neglected to take the necessary measures to protect the woman. Moreover, the firm continued to have Nakai appear on its programs even after the incident.

It was a Fuji TV employee who arranged for Nakai and the woman to meet. The incident that resulted may have been downplayed due to a desire to curry favor with a popular TV personality and maintain a long-term relationship with him.

Following the release of the report, Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu apologized, saying, “I am filled with regret for the harm we have caused to the female victim.”

According to the investigation, female employees and others at Fuji TV were sometimes asked to attend dinner parties with business partners as “entertainment staff.” There were also many complaints of workplace bullying and sexual harassment within the company. Some have said that even when they consulted with the company, they did not receive an appropriate response.

Fuji TV gained popularity in the 1980s with its variety shows and trendy dramas that depicted the lives of young urbanites. The company often held social gatherings with TV personalities, and such an atmosphere is said to have lingered into the present.

Perhaps because of its past successes, the company has taken an approach that is overly reliant on popular TV personalities, and as a result, has failed to adapt to the current era, in which compliance with laws and regulations is emphasized. After the incident, a number of companies stopped airing commercials on Fuji TV. The TV broadcaster needs to take a hard look at the organization’s culture.

Last week, Fuji TV announced a new management team, and the retirement of Executive Managing Advisor Hisashi Hieda, who had served as a director for over 40 years. The report pointed to Hieda as having had a “significant impact on the development of the organizational culture,” but now he has left the spotlight without a word. He should make good on his responsibility and offer a full explanation.

The latest incident has also raised questions about the proper way to hold a press conference. At its initial press conference, Fuji TV did not allow video recording and limited the number of participants. When this drew heavy criticism, the firm then held another press conference that lasted more than 10 hours and was attended by more than 400 people, including members of the online media.

Some of those who asked questions became emotional and spoke at length about their own views. A press conference is a place for revealing the truth. Attendees should behave with propriety and moderation, in a manner that is in line with the original purpose of the event.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 1, 2025)