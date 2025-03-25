Joint Operations Command: Enhance Response Capabilities for Multiple Contingencies

The international order that has existed since the end of World War II has been shaken, and the security environment has changed completely. Threats to Japan are also increasing.

The Self-Defense Forces must make effective use of their new command headquarters so that they can respond appropriately to contingencies.

The Joint Operations Command, an organization that centrally controls the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces — the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces — has been established. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo serves as the commander of the new organization, which has about 240 personnel.

Among the responsibilities of the Joint Staff, such as assisting the defense minister and coordinating with Japan’s ally, the new command will mainly take over the functions related to the operation of units.

In the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the chief of staff, the top-ranking officer of the Self-Defense Forces, had fallen into a situation in which he had to simultaneously carry out the roles of reporting the situation in the disaster area to the prime minister and the defense minister and also command SDF units in effect.

There were concerns that the response by the SDF could be slowed in the event of a contingency or a large-scale disaster, as the burden on the chief of staff would become too heavy under the current organizational circumstances, and so consideration of organizational reform has been underway.

Under the new commander, it is important for the SDF to build up their training in various domains, including land, sea, air, space and cyber, to enhance their deterrent capabilities. The SDF should aim for a speedy response not only for defense missions but also for disaster relief missions.

The Japanese and U.S. governments agreed last year to strengthen the command functions of U.S. forces in Japan, along with the reorganization of the SDF. However, according to U.S. media reports, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering canceling this plan as part of its efforts to reduce the burden of military spending and other costs.

In addition, Trump recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, saying, “We have to protect them [Japan], but they don’t have to protect us.” This is a view he has held since his first term in office.

The security treaty stipulates not only the United States’ obligation to defend Japan, but also Japan’s obligation to provide bases for the United States.

At the U.S. naval bases in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, many Japanese engineers are working on the maintenance and inspection of vessels of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, which operates in the Indo-Pacific region.

Not only are U.S. forces stationed in Japan to defend Japan, but Japan also serves as a base for them to protect the security of the entire Far East.

Also, during the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, legislation was established to enable the SDF to protect the U.S. military even in peacetime.

It is clear that the United States maintains its influence in Asia and gains economic benefits from the region.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani is scheduled to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth soon. The defense minister needs to meticulously explain how important the Japan-U.S. alliance is and how it benefits the United States.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 25, 2025)