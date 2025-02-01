Debate on Imperial Succession: Draw Conclusion Soon, with Top Priority on Continuing Imperial Line

It would be the desire of many of the people to maintain the Imperial family into the future. It is important to consider the ideal system, placing top priority on the continuation of the Imperial line.

The ruling and opposition parties have resumed discussions on what form the Imperial succession should take. The discussions began in May last year, but there are gaps between the opinions of the parties, and a conclusion has been postponed.

The decrease in the number of Imperial family members is serious. The number, which was 26 three decades ago, now stands at 16. Of these, only three are eligible to succeed to the throne: Crown Prince Akishino, 59; Prince Hisahito, 18, the son of Crown Prince Akishino; and Prince Hitachi, 89, the younger brother of the Emperor Emeritus.

In addition, under the current circumstances, five unmarried female members, including Princess Aiko, 23, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, are supposed to leave the Imperial family in accordance with the provision of the Imperial House Law if they marry a man outside the Imperial family.

If this situation continues, the number of Imperial family members — who are responsible for various rituals, international goodwill activities and other official duties — will continue to decrease. If no one is born to carry on the Imperial line, the Imperial family will cease to exist.

In their discussions, the ruling and opposition parties reportedly have generally agreed to change the system so that female members can stay in the Imperial family after marriage to secure the number of Imperial family members.

Considering the critical situation of the Imperial family, it would be appropriate to first realize the creation of a female-line Imperial branch in which a female member would be the head of an Imperial family branch.

The Liberal Democratic Party, wary of the possibility of emperors of female lineage in the future, opposes adding the spouses and children of female members to the Imperial family. In order to maintain the succession of male offspring in the male line, the party calls for the reinstatement of former Imperial family branches that left the Imperial family after the end of World War II, and for adopting their descendants into the Imperial family.

Even if a female-line Imperial branch is allowed for only one generation, it cannot be said that the Imperial line will be stable. In addition, many people would feel uncomfortable if ordinary people who have been outside the Imperial family for a long time were to be suddenly placed in the Imperial family. Although respect for tradition is important, it is also necessary to consider that together with respect for socially accepted norms.

Last year, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women recommended that Japan amend the Imperial House Law to ensure gender equality in Imperial succession.

In response, the Japanese government has asked the committee to delete the statement regarding the law, pointing out that the Imperial succession does not constitute discrimination against women. However, as the committee has not complied with the request, the government has demanded that Japan’s financial contributions not be used for the committee’s activities.

Some media organizations criticized the government for behaving as if it were using the power of money to put pressure on an international organization, and argued that it should listen to the recommendation. However, what form the Imperial succession should take is the kind of matter that concerns the fundamentals of the nation involved.

It is utterly preposterous for an organization affiliated with the United Nations to unilaterally demand a review of the system. As long as the committee has not complied with the protest from the Japanese government, it is quite natural for the government to take such a countermeasure.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 1, 2025)