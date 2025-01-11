Shortage of SDF Personnel: Improve Discipline to Secure Capable Personnel

Given the current deteriorating security environment around Japan and the frequent occurrence of large-scale disasters, the need to resolve the shortage of people willing to become Self-Defense Forces personnel can be called urgent.

The shortage of SDF personnel is serous. The number of personnel is consistently about 20,000 less than the SDF’s capacity of about 247,000.

To improve this situation, the government has compiled a basic policy for securing SDF personnel.

There currently exist both a system where people are commissioned as SDF personnel from the start and a program where individuals are recruited as cadets and later commissioned as SDF personnel after a period of education and training. The basic policy clearly states that the cadet program will be abolished, and another program will be introduced where people are commissioned from the start as SDF personnel with a limited term of service.

Until recently, the starting salary for an SDF cadet was ¥157,100 per month. It has been argued that this has hindered SDF cadet recruitment, since the amount is much lower than the starting salary of ¥193,400 per month for officers in the Metropolitan Police Department and other positions. The new basic policy has set the starting salary for the limited-term SDF personnel at over ¥220,000 per month.

In addition, allowances will be established for air traffic control, field training and other duties. Making private rooms in barracks will also be promoted, and the use of social media on major SDF vessels will be allowed. The aim of these changes is to respond to calls for improvements in living and working conditions.

The role of the SDF has continued to expand in recent years. With the growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea, surveillance and monitoring missions in the air and sea have expanded significantly. In addition, in the event of a disaster, the SDF is involved not only in saving lives, but also in such operations as removing rubble. SDF personnel are also involved in destroying infected livestock.

It is only natural that the treatment of SDF personnel should be improved, as they carry out a diverse range of missions to protect the lives and property of citizens. Capable personnel must be secured so that the SDF will be able to carry out its duties unhindered.

One of the reasons for the shortage of people willing to join the SDF may be members’ uncertainty about their lives after retirement.

Except for some senior officers, the retirement age for SDF personnel is 55 or 56, which is in the prime of their lives. The reason for the earlier retirement ages compared to ordinary companies is to maintain the strength of the SDF, but these days more and more people are remaining physically strong into middle age and beyond. A significant rise in the retirement age at the SDF could be a topic for consideration.

It is also important for the government to approach various industries and economic organizations to promote the reemployment of retired SDF personnel. Some have pilots’ licenses as well as licenses to operate special vehicles. Such skills and knowledge could be put to use in fields such as logistics and aviation.

However, no matter how much the treatment of officers is improved, if the organizational culture of the SDF is corrupt, recruitment cannot be increased as expected. It is essential for the SDF to eliminate wrongdoing such as workplace bullying, the improper receipt of allowances and inappropriate handling of confidential information so that it can reform the organization into a disciplined one.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 11, 2025)