Deaflympics: Deepen Understanding of Those Who Are Deaf, Hard of Hearing

It is important to realize a society in which everyone, regardless of whether they have a disability, can enjoy sports with peace of mind. It is hoped that this event will serve as an opportunity to deepen the understanding of people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Less than a year remains before the Deaflympics, an international sporting event for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, will be held in Japan in November next year. About 3,000 athletes from 70 to 80 countries and regions are scheduled to participate. With 21 sports, including athletics and ones using a ball, the Deaflympics are set to be held mainly in Tokyo over 12 days.

The Japanese Federation of the Deaf worked on the event bidding, and with the decision to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as a tailwind, it was decided in 2022 that Japan would host the Deaflympics for the first time.

The first Deaflympics were held in Paris 100 years ago and have a longer history than the Paralympics. It is hoped that with Japan hosting the Deaflympics, the public and private sectors will work together to enliven the traditional event. Support should be provided so that athletes can demonstrate their abilities.

The basic rules of competitions in the Deaflympics are the same as those of the Olympics. However, lights are used to indicate the start of races for athletics and swimming events. Hearing aids and other such devices are not allowed at the competition venues to ensure fairness of conditions.

Sign language, which is vital for communication among those who are deaf and hard of hearing, differs from country to country and region to region. Therefore, during the Deaflympics, international sign language, which is considered the common such language, will be used for communication and interaction among athletes.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing in Japan plan to participate in the event as staff members and have taken lessons in international sign language. It is hoped that they will further improve their skills so that they can communicate smoothly.

There will not be an athletes’ village at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, as seen at the Olympics. For this reason, many athletes, officials and others will stay at private facilities. The front desks of hotels will be required to take sufficient care, for example, by installing equipment that displays an employee’s speech as text.

Japan has been participating in the Deaflympics since 1965. Although it was forced to withdraw from the previous Deaflympics in Brazil in 2022 midway as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak, Japan won a record 30 medals in total at the event.

Ryutaro Ibara, a male swimmer, won four gold medals, including one in the 400-meter individual medley. The Japan women’s volleyball team is also known as a strong team.

It is hoped that people will cheer for the athletes who are earnestly focusing on competing in a world without sound.

It cannot be said that the Deaflympics are highly recognized in society. According to a survey conducted by the Tokyo metropolitan government last year, 93% of respondents in Tokyo were aware of the Paralympics, while only 15% were aware of the Deaflympics.

As awareness increases, more companies should support the event. The hope is that next year’s Deaflympics will contribute to the development of the event in the future.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 6, 2024)