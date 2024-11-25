Seismic Breakers: Device Should Be Used to Prevent Electrical Fires

In the event of an earthquake, fires caused by damage to electrical wiring are more likely to occur. The use of seismic breakers, which interrupt current flow when they detect vibrations, should be expanded as a measure that ordinary households can take.

Regarding the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January, it has been pointed out that the large fire at the Wajima Morning Market in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, was possibly caused by a short circuit or loose connection in the wiring of buildings.

In the Great Hanshin Earthquake and the Great East Japan Earthquake as well, electrical fires accounted for more than half of the blazes for which the cause has been identified. Strengthening relevant measures has long been an important issue.

The use of seismic breakers is believed to be effective in preventing such fires. Some local governments in regions where damage is anticipated from possible massive earthquakes, such as those directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area and in the Nankai Trough, provide subsidies for installing the device.

However, installation of the devices has not been progressing. According to a 2022 survey by the Cabinet Office, only about 5% of respondents said they have installed seismic breakers. This is partly due to low awareness of the device and the fact that some people are worried about having their electricity cut off in the event of an earthquake.

In recent years, large-scale earthquakes have occurred even in areas such as the Noto Peninsula, where earthquakes were relatively rare. It is becoming increasingly important to be prepared just in case.

First, it is necessary to raise awareness of the dangers of electrical fires and make seismic breakers more widely known. It will also be effective for housing companies and others to encourage their clients to install the device when they newly build or renovate their houses or replace aging distribution panels.

There are several types of seismic breakers, including those requiring work to be installed on distribution panels and products to be plugged into power sockets. Installation costs range from several thousand yen to nearly ¥100,000.

There should be a system in place for consumers to obtain expert advice on the type of seismic breakers suitable for their use, based on whether they live in houses or apartment buildings, the residential density and the expected intensity of an earthquake.

An interruption in current is a critical, life-threatening situation for those who use medical equipment at home. They will need to prepare backup power supplies, among other arrangements.

Following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, the Tottori prefectural government reviewed its disaster prevention measures in July.

On this occasion, the prefectural government launched a council with relevant entities in the housing, construction, electrical and other fields as participants to promote the wider use of seismic breaker. It also revised a prefectural ordinance, stating that prefectural residents have a duty to install the device, and set up a subsidy system.

An expert panel of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency is working to create a model plan to promote the wider use of seismic breakers. Some have called for making it mandatory to install the device. It is important for the central government to support the efforts of each local government, taking into account the specific circumstances of each region.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 25, 2024)