APEC Meeting: Can Ishiba Fulfill Heavy Responsibilities of Summit Diplomacy?

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba can be said to have managed his meetings with the leaders of world superpowers without problems.

However, it is uncertain whether Ishiba, whose administration has a fragile base, can continue to fulfill the heavy responsibilities of summit diplomacy in a rapidly changing international situation.

Ishiba attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

He had his first summit there with Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed to promote a mutually beneficial relationship based on the common strategic interests of both China and Japan.

Ishiba expressed his serious concerns over the activities of the Chinese military. In light of a series of incidents resulting in death or injury to Japanese nationals in China, the prime minister urged Xi to ensure the safety of Japanese residents of China. He also requested the early implementation of a bilateral agreement that promised the resumption of imports of Japanese marine products.

In response, Xi stated that China “will ensure to protect the safety of foreign nationals residing in China, including Japanese citizens.” Regarding the restoration of imports, Xi was reported to have agreed that China “would steadily implement the announcements.”

Donald Trump, who will return as president of the United States next year, has announced that he will impose high tariffs on Chinese goods to protect U.S. industries, leading to speculation that the U.S.-China confrontation could deepen.

In Peru, Xi made remarks that might indicate he will respond to Ishiba’s requests. This is probably because Xi considers it necessary to shorten the distance between Japan and China.

If that is the case, however, this must first be demonstrated through concrete actions to ensure Japanese people’s safety and resume imports. Much attention should be paid to China’s next move.

In a speech at the APEC meeting, Ishiba condemned Russia for its aggression against Ukraine and called for all concerned parties to exercise restraint concerning the situation in the Middle East. It is important for Japan to take the initiative in restoring peace.

Ishiba also attended a trilateral summit meeting with the United States and South Korea. The three leaders agreed to establish the Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat to proceed with cooperation in the security and economic fields.

This is aimed at institutionalizing trilateral cooperation to ensure that it will not regress after the change of administration to Trump, who tends to shun multilateral cooperation.

North Korea has sent troops to Russia and, in return, Moscow appears to be providing missile technology to Pyongyang. The expansion of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is further heightening the threat to Asia.

Vigilance against China’s hegemonic activities cannot be neglected. In August, Chinese military aircraft violated Japanese airspace for the first time.

U.S. deterrence capabilities are essential for the stability of Asia. How to maintain U.S. involvement in the region will be a major question.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 18, 2024)