Proposed Change to Imperial House Law: Issuance of Recommendation Ignores History and Traditions

What form the Imperial succession should take is a matter that affects the foundation of the nation. It is utterly preposterous for an individual working at an affiliated organization to demand a review of this matter in the name of the United Nations.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has recommended that the Japanese government change the Imperial House Law, which limits the Imperial succession to male offspring in the male line, to a system that ensures gender equality.

The recommendation says the Imperial succession runs contrary to the purpose of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Japan’s Imperial family system has been nurtured over a long history. The succession to male offspring in the male line has spanned 126 generations, including the current Emperor. There have also been instances of women temporarily serving as emperors.

The characteristics of royal and imperial families reflect the traditions and national character of each country and must be respected.

The U.N. committee is composed of experts from 23 countries. The recommendation this time was compiled by a committee member from Nepal. Although it is not legally binding, there are concerns that the recommendation issued by the committee will spread the false impression that there is discrimination against women in the Imperial House Law.

It is quite natural that the Japanese government protested to the committee and demanded the deletion of the statement regarding the Imperial House Law. It is also essential for the government to explain to the international community that the recommendation does not at all understand the characteristics of Japan’s Imperial family system and is based on misconceptions.

In the first place, Japan’s Constitution stipulates that the position of the Emperor is based on “the will of the people.” How to maintain the Imperial family in a stable manner is a matter that the people should consider and decide.

The recommendation also called on Japan to introduce a selective surname system for married couples.

Ever since the Legislative Council proposed the introduction of a selective surname system for married couples in 1996, debate has continued in Japan on the pros and cons of the issue. It was also a topic of debate in the recent presidential election campaign for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

If married couples were to take different surnames, it would have a major impact on society and the nature of families. The issue of children having a different family name from their father or mother also cannot be ignored. The appropriateness of introducing such a system should be carefully considered.

Regarding the agreement on so-called former comfort women between Japan and South Korea in 2015, in which the two countries confirmed that the issue had been resolved “finally and irreversibly,” the committee called on Japan to respond to claims for compensation. In the past, the committee has denied the agreement itself, saying this issue was not resolved.

Based on the agreement, the Japanese government contributed ¥1 billion to a foundation established by South Korea to support former comfort women. Many of them have received support money from the foundation.

It is appalling that the committee has even meddled in an agreement between the two countries.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 5, 2024)