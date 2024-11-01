N. Korea’s ICBM Launch: Dangerous Provocation That Makes An Enemy of The World

Following the dispatch of its troops to Russia, North Korea test-fired a missile capable of attacking anywhere in the United States. These are outrageous acts that threaten the stability of both Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and are absolutely unacceptable.

It was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)-class projectile, and it is possible that more than one was fired into the Sea of Japan. The missile flew for about 86 minutes, longer than any previous North Korean missile launch, and reached an altitude of over 7,000 kilometers, another record.

The missile is thought to have been launched at a steep angle, on a so-called lofted trajectory. If it flew on a normal trajectory, the entire United States would have been within its range.

The aim of North Korea’s missile launch may be to show off its progress in missile development and shake up the United States ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Nov. 5.

Even more serious is that it has been pointed out that North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test, its first since 2017, around the time of the U.S. presidential election. The South Korean government has indicated that North Korea has almost completed internal preparations at the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, northeastern North Korea.

In addition to nuclear warheads to be carried on ICBMs assumed to be designed to attack the U.S. mainland, North Korea is also developing low-power tactical nuclear weapons for short- and intermediate-range missiles, with attacks on U.S. military bases in South Korea and Japan in mind. This poses a serious threat to Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Regarding North Korea’s nuclear development and ballistic missile launches, Japan, the United States and other countries have repeatedly imposed sanctions on North Korea based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Despite this, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, insists that his country will never change its policy of strengthening its nuclear capabilities. This is only because Russia has defended North Korea.

In addition, a Security Council panel of experts, which examines the implementation of sanctions against North Korea, was abolished this year as Russia vetoed a resolution to extend the panel’s mandate. In June, North Korea and Russia signed a treaty to provide military assistance in the event the other is faced with an armed invasion.

Russia has hinted at the possibility of using nuclear weapons in its aggression against Ukraine. While North Korea openly promotes its nuclear development program, it is dispatching troops to Russia in an attempt to join in the aggression.

As Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, was selected as the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, there is a need to make a strong appeal to the international community about the dangers that nuclear weapons pose to humanity. Under such circumstances, Russia and North Korea’s refusal to cease nuclear intimidation is bizarre.

The actions of China, which supports North Korea and maintains close relations with Russia, will be called into question. If China stands by and effectively tolerates Russia and North Korea’s reckless acts, its own international credibility will be severely damaged.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 1, 2024)