Defense Technology Institute: Accelerate Efforts to Develop Dual-Use Technology

The way wars are fought is rapidly evolving amid the war in Ukraine and the use of attack drones equipped with artificial intelligence and other technologies.

As Japan is facing a severe security environment, it is vital to secure such technologies.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) launched the Defense Innovation Science and Technology Institute in Tokyo this month. The institute aims to develop innovative defense equipment with its staff of 76 people, including researchers from universities and companies specializing in fields such as information and communications technology and robotics.

Currently, each of the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces — Ground, Maritime and Air — has a research institute, and there is also an institute specializing in the space and cyber fields.

At these four existing institutes, SDF engineers play a central role, but the new institute has the features of a joint effort between the public and private sectors. The aim of gathering the knowledge and insights of industry and academia is understandable.

In the future, these research institutes will work together to promote research and development of defense equipment that will significantly change the way battles are fought, including through the use of unmanned and labor-saving systems. If technology that can be applied to civilian fields is developed, it could also lead to enhancing Japan’s national strength as a whole.

The new research institute is envisaged to develop technology that can locate submarines by detecting elementary particles. It is said that this technology is capable of detecting submarines at greater distances compared with conventional methods that detect sound waves. In addition, the institute is also considering developing unmanned vehicles that can travel in the dark.

It is a global trend to make use of advanced technology for defense purposes.

The new research institute is modeled on the U.S. Defense Department’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is known for having created innovative technologies such as the Global Positioning System.

GPS was initially developed for military purposes, but the United States later allowed it to be used in the private sector due to its high level of convenience, making it possible for anyone to benefit from the technology. This can be considered a good example of how advanced technology has been used for both military and civilian purposes.

In Japan, on the other hand, the Science Council of Japan, a representative body of scientists, has long refused to conduct research for military purposes. As a result, dual-use research for military and civilian fields has not progressed.

The science council should change its old stance and actively cooperate in conducting such research without hindering the motivation of those who want to be involved in the new research institute.

In the past, ATLA set up a research institute that was aimed at developing innovative equipment. However, as the institute failed to generate sufficient results, it was abolished three years ago. The government must keep a close eye on the new institute’s efforts in order to avoid repeating such past mistakes.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 20, 2024)