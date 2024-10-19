Lack of Public Transportation: Ways for Local Residents to Move Around with Peace of Mind Must Be Secured

As a result of depopulation and other factors, there is an increase in the number of areas with no public transportation such as buses and trains. The public and private sectors should work together to come up with measures to secure public transportation for residents.

In July, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry set up a task force to address the problem of areas lacking public transportation. An organization to promote cooperation between local governments and private companies will be established next month.

In rural areas, there have been a number of cases in which railway services ended or the number of buses on a regular route were reduced due to decreasing populations. There is also a serious shortage of taxis. As the population ages, it is inevitable that the number of people who are unable to drive will increase.

If the problem of a lack of public transportation is left unaddressed, it will likely be difficult to promote regional revitalization. It is urgent to secure a means of transportation that supports residents’ daily lives.

Ride-share services in which individuals use their own cars to transport people for a fee are widely used overseas.

In Japan, there are those with cautious opinions who are against a blanket removal of prohibition on ride-sharing due to safety concerns. However, there is a growing need for so-called public ride-share services in which organizations such as local governments and nonprofits take responsibility for operations in areas where there is a direct impact on daily life due to a lack of public transportation.

Since a public ride-share service system was introduced in 2006, it has expanded to around 600 municipalities.

Local residents use their cars and receive requests via phone call, a message from the Line app or other means to pick up passengers at their homes or a designated location and take them to their destinations.

Local governments and other organizations subscribe to liability insurance policies, and compensation is paid in the event of an accident. There is also a great sense of security in being picked up and dropped off by a familiar local resident.

The issue is securing drivers.

In October last year, the city of Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, introduced a public ride-sharing service in the northern part of the city, where 5,000 people live. Although the service is well-known, with a total of 1,500 rides per year, many of the 20 registered drivers are elderly, and there are cases in which they are unable to respond to requests for the service.

Meanwhile, there are over 300 local governments nationwide that have not yet taken any measures to address the issue of a lack of public transportation, accounting for nearly 20% of total municipalities.

It is important for local governments, post offices, agricultural cooperatives and other local organizations, as well as local transport-related companies, to work closely together.

In Kamishihoro, Hokkaido, a pilot project has begun in which the post offices’ mail vehicles are used to transport residents while mail is being collected and delivered. This could serve as a useful example for other local governments.

The issue of a lack of transportation is not limited to depopulated areas. In recent years, it has also been occurring in regional cities at night. It is necessary to make efficient use of drivers through such measures as introducing a unified dispatch system or apps among local taxi companies.

The government is considering doubling the regional revitalization subsidy in the initial budget for fiscal 2025. Ways should be found to make use of the subsidy, so that local residents can go out with peace of mind.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 19, 2024)