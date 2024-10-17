China’s Military Drills: Threatening Taiwan with Military Force Is Unacceptable

If China thinks continued military threats and psychological intimidation can force Taiwan into submission, it would be a serious mistake.

China should immediately cease its military intimidation, which increases tensions in East Asia.

The Chinese military has conducted large-scale exercises, encircling Taiwan’s main island. Beijing has repeated similar drills since 2022. The drills were the first since May this year, when the administration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was inaugurated.

This time, the exercise areas were in waters and airspace closer to Taiwan’s main island than in previous exercises. A record number of Chinese military aircraft were observed conducting activities in a single day in the airspace around Taiwan.

A Chinese military spokesperson claimed the large-scale exercises served as a stern warning to Taiwan independence forces and were a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity.

Lai, whose stance is to reject the unification of China and Taiwan, had said in an earlier speech that he will uphold Taiwan’s sovereignty and will resist annexation or encroachment. China may have regarded his statement as Taiwan’s attempt for independence and made threats to Taiwan.

As for the content of the drills, China cited the blockade and control of important ports and areas. Beijing showed on a drill map six cities with ports and airports, including Taipei, where the Presidential Office is located, Keelung, Kaohsiung and Taichung, and set up drill zones off their coasts.

The aim was clearly to rattle Taiwan society by demonstrating China’s ability to cut off transportation routes for goods. In response, while the Taiwan military strengthened its vigilance and surveillance, citizens continued to live their daily lives.

It will be impossible for China to steer the will of the Taiwanese people toward reconciliation with China through coercion. China should be aware that such an action will instead strengthen Taiwan’s sense of vigilance.

The latest exercises show one aspect of a scenario in which China prevents the U.S. military from intervening in the event of Beijing’s aggression into Taiwan.

This was displayed as a fleet including China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning was deployed off the eastern coast of Taiwan this time, an aspect not seen at the time of the May exercises. Fighter jets and other aircraft took off and landed about 140 times. It is believed that the deployment of the aircraft carrier was meant to deal with the U.S. military.

It is essential for the United States and Japan to analyze in detail the Chinese military’s troop operations this time and promote the review of their defense plans as necessary.

It is quite natural that the United States and the European Union expressed their opposition to the exercises and that Japan also conveyed its concerns to China.

China has also repeated its provocations against neighboring countries and regions, including the Philippines, in the South China Sea, as well as in waters around the Senkaku Islands and Taiwan.

Continuing such high-handed behavior will result in damaging China’s reputation in the international community and undermining its national interests.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 17, 2024)