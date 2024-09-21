Ohtani’s 50-50 Achievement: Record Reached as Result of His Efforts to Seek Team Victory

With overwhelming power and speed, a new milestone has been established. It seems unlikely that someone will ever be able to break this record. It is a historic achievement that makes one believe so.

Shohei Ohtani of the U.S. Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. After stealing third base in the first inning and second base in the second inning against the Miami Marlins to bring his total number of stolen bases to 51, he hit two-run homers in the sixth and seventh innings, bringing his total to 50.

In the ninth inning, Ohtani also smashed a three-run homer, his 51st home run. His incredible batting performance of going 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs and hitting three home runs was nothing but stunning.

After the game, Ohtani said: “I wanted to get it over with as soon as possible. I think it will be a day I will never forget.”

After transferring to the Dodgers this season, he must have had a difficult time mentally with his former interpreter being found to have been involved in illegal gambling. He should be given a round of applause for achieving the feat after overcoming the hardships.

Players who hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases are honored in the MLB as members of the 40-40 club. Until last year, there were only five such players, including Barry Bonds, who hit 762 home runs and stole 514 bases in his career.

Ohtani became the sixth player to enter the club in August, and at long last opened the door to reach the 50-50 milestone. He is known as a two-way player who can pitch and hit, but it could also be said that he is a two-way player whose ability to run and hit is in a different dimension.

For Ohtani, the most important thing is a team victory. To achieve this, he trains extensively and makes painstaking preparations. Hitting homers and stealing bases are not his goals; they are the results of doing everything he can to win.

It is worth mentioning that he has more than doubled the number of stolen bases he had last season. Before games, he and the coaches would watch videos to analyze the pitcher’s characteristics. He has not made a single mistake since July 23, and this must be the result of these efforts as well.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation following surgery on his right elbow, Ohtani aims to return as a pitcher next season.

Given concerns about injuries and fatigue, it may be uncertain whether he can run as well as he has this season. Still, is it too much to ask to see him running around the bases with his superior base-running skills also in the future?

By winning the game in which Ohtani reached the milestone, the Dodgers also clinched a playoff spot. It is the first time for him to advance to the playoffs. “I’ve been always dreaming about it ever since I came to the major leagues,” he said.

It will be a pleasure to watch Ohtani in action as he works toward his long-held dream of winning the World Series. One cannot take one’s eyes off him in the race for the MLB’s most valuable player.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 21, 2024)