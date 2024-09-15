LDP Presidential Election Debate: Determination Alone Does Not Qualify Someone to Be Prime Minister
15:00 JST, September 15, 2024
Their determination to overcome domestic and external issues was clear. But are the assertions made by the candidates in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election possible to realize? There were a number of questionable declarations.
The nine candidates in the LDP election took part in a debate organized by the Japan National Press Club. One of the main points of discussion was foreign policy and security.
Regarding the fact that the United States wants its allies to shoulder an appropriate burden, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba said, “I will explain the role of U.S. military bases in Japan. No matter who becomes U.S. president, Japan’s position will be accepted.”
Japan provides larger bases to the U.S. military than other U.S. allies; this nation also hosts the biggest number of U.S. military personnel. It is necessary to carefully explain that the United States is able to enjoy its interests in Asia because of Japan’s cooperation.
Ishiba also proposed the creation of an “Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” in light of the growing threats from China and North Korea.
Japan only allows itself the use of the right of collective self-defense in situations such as when the country’s existence is threatened. At present, wouldn’t it be difficult for Japan to participate in a security framework like NATO?
Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Japan-China relations would be “unlocked for the future through top-level diplomacy.”
China has gained a certain amount of trust from developing countries through its large-scale aid. The fact that China is deepening its military cooperation with Russia must not be taken lightly. Without a detailed analysis of such international affairs and strategy, it is unreasonable to think that everything can be solved through top-level talks.
The debate also touched on reviewing the regulations on dismissing people from employment.
Koizumi has proposed a plan that would require large companies to provide skill retraining and support for reemployment when they let workers go. However, because this plan would allow dismissals regardless of employees’ wishes, there have been concerns that people could be easily fired.
The idea is said to be aimed at moving human resources to growth areas of business, but what kind of industries are these growth areas? Even if support for reemployment is provided, there will be people who are suited to working in some industries and not in others. In addition, human resources are already becoming more fluid in reality, with people changing jobs more actively.
In addition, Koizumi said that he would “put an end to the debate that has continued for 30 years” over whether to allow couples to choose whether to use the same or different surnames when they get married. Koizumi appeared to be referring to a 1996 proposal by the Legislative Council to allow different surnames for spouses.
However, the debate has continued since then because it is not a simple issue, as it might significantly change the nature of families and could divide society. If a peremptory decision is made, it could leave the roots of trouble for the future.
(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 15, 2024)
