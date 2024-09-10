Paris Paralympics End: Interest in Para Sports Should Continue

People in Japan were excited by thrilling come-from-behind victories and unstoppable advances to beat strong opponents. The athletes and spectators shared the excitement of the Games, and it is hoped that this experience will be used to promote para sports in the future.

The Paris Paralympics, a 12-day para sports extravaganza, have come to a close.

Japan won 14 gold medals, more than at the previous Paralympics in Tokyo. Although the total number of medals, including silver and bronze, was 41, falling short of the previous record of 52 medals collected in Athens in 2004, many people must have not been able to take their eyes off the fierce competitions that took place day after day.

One of the most impressive players was Tokito Oda, who competed in men’s wheelchair tennis in his first Paralympics and won the singles event at age 18, becoming the youngest player to win the gold in the event.

Before his first match, Oda posted on social media, “I almost feel like there’s no point in me having appeared in the media and promoting [myself] all this time, but this is the reality,” referring to the fact that the sport is not broadcast on TV very often. He was probably trying to draw attention to the situation with his sharp remarks.

Before the final, Oda made a bold statement, “I don’t think I’ll lose.” But he allowed a match point to his opponent in the third set and the match seemed to be nearly finished. However, he went on to win four games in a row for a come-from-behind victory.

Oda should be applauded for his powerful play, which seems to have surpassed that of legendary wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, who retired last year, and his indomitable spirit of not giving up, even when pushed to the brink.

In wheelchair rugby, the Japanese team beat such powerhouses as Australia and the United States to win the long-sought gold medal. Japan had won bronze at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Paralympics. Of the 12 members on the team, 11 were on the Tokyo Games team. Japan was able to utilize its excellent teamwork.

If the increased interest in and understanding for para sports were to wane with the closing of the Paris Paralympics, it would be a total loss.

Some para sports organizations are complaining over a lack of funding due to more sponsors no longer supporting them. Some para athletes have said they have been denied access to facilities due to a lack of understanding. Both the public and private sectors will have to work together to develop countermeasures.

The latest Paralympics were held amid ongoing conflicts in various areas around the world. Ukraine, which is facing Russian aggression, won 22 gold medals.

The Refugee Paralympic Team won two bronze medals. A female para taekwondo athlete, who fled to France from Afghanistan, where the Islamist group Taliban has seized control, said she hopes Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

The international community must continue putting its efforts into restoring peace so that everyone can engage in sports with peace of mind, regardless of disability or national circumstances.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 10, 2024)