CDPJ Leadership Election: Can The Party Present Realistic Policies?

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has not yet become an alternative to the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito because the CDPJ has not consolidated its views on basic policies and it is not clear what kind of society the party is aiming for.

Whether the candidates in the CDPJ’s leadership election can propose realistic, persuasive policies during the campaign will determine the party’s future.

Four party members have filed their candidacies: current party leader Kenta Izumi; former leader Yukio Edano; Yoshihiko Noda, who served as prime minister while leading the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan; and Harumi Yoshida, a freshman member of the House of Representatives. The CDPJ will elect its next leader at its extraordinary party convention on Sept. 23.

According to a Yomiuri Shimbun public opinion survey conducted last month, the CDPJ’s approval rating stood at 6%, well below the LDP’s 30%.

The LDP has lost trust due to its hidden funds scandal involving party factions, but despite that situation, the CDPJ’s approval rating has not improved. This is likely due in part to the fact that its basic policies have not been solidified, including the CDPJ’s stance on nuclear power and other energy and security issues.

The CDPJ calls in its party platform for a “zero nuclear energy dependent society” in the future, but the party is vague about how to meet electricity demand until that time. It has also not expressed a clear policy on the restarting of nuclear power plants.

While acknowledging the need to strengthen defense capabilities, the CDPJ opposes tax hikes to finance increased defense expenditures and has said it will raise the necessary fund through spending reform.

It must be said that the candidates’ arguments on this matter are also abstract.

In the debate at the Japan National Press Club, all four candidates emphasized reducing dependence on nuclear energy by expanding renewable energy, but they did not offer any specific ideas on how to do so. They also did not mention financial resources for defense spending.

It is meaningless to simply offer noncontroversial ideas. Each candidate needs to specifically explain, during debates, the financial resources and the basis for their policies.

In the United Kingdom in July, the Labour Party took power from the Conservative Party for the first time in 14 years. One of the factors that enabled the change of government is said to be the fact that the Labour Party abandoned its previous pledges, such as free university education, to pursue realistic policies.

If the CDPJ is serious about a change of government, it should make serious efforts to create policies that have financial backing. The party must rethink its management style of “relying on the enemy’s errors” and gain real strengths.

Another point of contention in the CDPJ leadership election involves joining forces with other opposition parties for the next lower house elections.

Izumi has long advocated the concept of a “mission-oriented cabinet,” forming a coalition government focused on the realization of certain policies that parties have in common. However, he has failed to win the support of other parties for this idea, which they consider to be highly unrealistic.

Electoral cooperation among opposition parties is a possible tactic, but voters will be confused unless a framework is presented for the coalition government that would be formed if the CDPJ takes power.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 8, 2024)