Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Difficulties of Economic Growth under Oppressive Rule Demonstrated

In Bangladesh, where antigovernment protests by students and others intensified, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and fled the country. Opposition parties and others have formed an interim government, and a general election will be held.

Since July, more than 300 people have died as a result of clashes between demonstrators and security forces. It is important to end the chaos and quickly inaugurate a new government that reflects the will of the people.

The demonstrators initially called for the abolition of preferential recruitment quotas for civil servants allocated to the family members of former military personnel. They protested against the government’s attempts to suppress the demonstrations with force, leading to a movement calling for Hasina’s resignation.

In the capital of Dhaka, thousands of demonstrators rushed into the prime minister’s official residence and occupied it. Hasina fled to neighboring India in a military helicopter.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of the country’s first president, became prime minister for the first time in 1996. After once falling from power, she returned to power in 2009 and remained at the top of the government for 15 years.

During this period, the country has attracted foreign investment, mainly in the sewing industry, and has achieved a high annual growth of about 6% to 8%. In 2026, the country is expected to no longer be included on the U.N. list of “least developed countries,” which are equivalent to poor nations.

However, as the development of industries other than sewing has been slow and there are few employment opportunities, the unemployment rate is as high as 12% among those with higher education. Many students participated in the protests. There is no doubt that they were strongly dissatisfied with the employment situation.

While achieving economic development, the Hasina administration has suppressed opposition parties and tightened control over the freedom of speech. The government detained more than 10,000 protesters who were calling for a fair election ahead of the January general election. The main opposition party did not participate in the election, and Hasina’s ruling party won a landslide victory.

The public opposition to such a coercive approach may have led to the collapse of the administration.

Muhammad Yunus, an economist who won the Nobel Peace Prize, has assumed the post of chief advisor to lead the interim government. He is expected to lead talks with the student groups and opposition parties, which led the demonstrations, as well as the military, among others, to hold a general election.

Attention should be paid to ensure that the military’s influence will not excessively grow.

Bangladesh faces the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean and is a strategically located country in the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision promoted by Japan.

Japan is the largest aid donor to Bangladesh and has helped the country develop its ports, railroads, roads and other infrastructure. About 300 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh.

Japan should continue to support Bangladesh as much as possible, including sending election observers to ensure that a democratic government is formed through a fair general election.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 9, 2024)