Social Media Defamation of Olympians: Verbal Abuse Drives Athletes into A Corner

Athletes fighting hard while under pressure are being hurt by heartless words on social media. Hurling abusive language in a fit of emotion is behavior that cannot be tolerated.

There is no end to defamation directed at athletes in the Paris Olympics, where heated competition continues.

Ayane Yanai, representing Japan in women’s race walking, withdrew from competing in an individual event to focus on a relay event. She was then bombarded with social media posts criticizing her withdrawal with such words as “selfish.”

Yanai posted, “I was hurt by the harsh words,” adding: “I become nervous and sensitive before the competition. I hope this kind of thing will decrease, even if just a little.”

There were also cases in other sports, such as judo and volleyball, in which foul language was hurled at defeated athletes and their opponents for their fighting styles and attitudes.

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), which oversees Japanese athletes, has issued a statement asking people to use good manners on social media. Regarding particularly malicious postings, the JOC will consider legal action. It is important to take a firm stand.

Defamation on social media is not just a problem with Japan. A member of the Chinese artistic gymnastics team that competed for the gold medal in the men’s team final with the Japanese team fell twice off the horizontal bar in the final event. He was verbally abused on social media with such words as “get off the team”.

Although all countries may cheer for their athletes with great enthusiasm in the same manner, mistakes and defeats are part of competition. Losing does not necessarily mean that the earnest efforts they have made up to that point have less value. Posts that degrade even the character of athletes must be strictly refrained from.

Some athletes are using social media to increase their fan bases. However, the more widely information is disseminated, the greater the risk of criticism becomes.

Defamation targeting athletes also occurred at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. An athlete received a message telling them to “disappear” immediately after winning a medal.

The International Olympic Committee has introduced a system at the Paris Games that uses artificial intelligence to monitor social media sites and ask the operators to delete problematic posts. It is hoped that the system will be made more accurate and effective.

Social media is highly anonymous and words can easily become extreme. People should be aware that they may be held criminally or civilly liable depending on the content of their posts.

It is hoped that posters will think carefully about whether the content is appropriate before posting a message. What people cannot say in person should not be posted. Some do not understand what constitutes defamation. Social media providers need to call on posters to improve their posting manners.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 8, 2024)