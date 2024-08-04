EU Unity: Presidency’s Arbitrary Actions Benefit Russia, China

Cracks have begun to appear in the unity of the European Union over the bloc’s response to Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Its 27 member states should firmly maintain the position that they will not tolerate Russia’s violations of international law.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stands out in the EU for his conciliatory stance toward Russia.

In July, Orban visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin. Noting that Hungary holds the presidency of the EU Council from July to the end of the year, he conveyed his intention to continue dialogue with Moscow.

Orban did not articulate the EU’s demand for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Given that, he cannot escape criticism that he has supported Russia’s position.

The main role of the country holding the EU presidency is to facilitate meetings of the EU Council, among other tasks, and that nation does not necessarily represent the EU externally. Without prior consultation with other EU member states and Ukraine, Orban visited Russia in his capacity as the leader of the country holding the presidency and communicated a policy different from that of the EU. This is clearly an arbitrary act based on his own judgment.

It appears inevitable that the EU took disciplinary action against Hungary by moving the August meeting of foreign and defense ministers from Budapest to Brussels, where the bloc’s headquarters is located.

Orban also visited China and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They agreed to develop EU-China relations with a focus on the economy.

Western countries have been increasingly critical of China for becoming a “decisive enabler” of the war against Ukraine by exporting to Russia parts and other items that can be used for military purposes. Orban’s behavior goes against this stance.

If the EU continues to respond in an inconsistent manner, it is likely to become even more difficult to put a brake on Russia and China, which have acted in defiance of international law.

Orban has touted the slogan “Make Europe Great Again,” emulating former U.S. President Donald Trump, to whom he is personally close. Orban opposes the EU’s support for Ukraine from the standpoint of prioritizing his own country.

Amid the prolonged war in Ukraine, aid fatigue has also spread among other EU member states. In Slovakia and the Netherlands, political parties calling for a focus on measures against rising domestic prices have won elections and come to power.

Even in France and Germany, which are the driving forces behind EU integration, xenophobic far-right parties gained more support than the ruling parties in the European Parliament elections in June. This should also be taken seriously.

To stave off division within the EU, it is imperative for member states to not only share values, such as freedom and democracy, but to also focus on tackling inflation and implementing measures on immigration.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 4, 2024)