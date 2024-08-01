Killing of Hamas Leader: Cycle of Retaliation, Chaos Is Concerning

The supreme leader of the Islamist group Hamas, which has effectively controlled the Palestinian territory of Gaza, has been killed. There are concerns about further retaliation and a situation in which the chaos in the Middle East could expand further.

The man who was killed, Ismail Haniyeh, had the top post of Hamas’ political division. He was in Tehran. Hamas claims the attack was carried out by Israel.

If Israel conducted the attack in Iran to kill Haniyeh, it must be said that this would be a clear violation of national sovereignty and a serious violation of international law.

The day before the attack, Haniyeh was attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. It is obvious that Iran was tarnished by the attack, as the killing coincided with the important event.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to retaliate against Israel, saying it was Iran’s “duty” to seek revenge.

However, if Iran, a regional power in the Middle East, launches a large-scale attack on Israel and its diplomatic missions abroad, among other targets, the fighting could escalate and spiral out of control. It is hoped that Tehran will respond cautiously.

It is obvious that the possibility of brokering a ceasefire in Gaza has receded as a result of this incident.

Since the start of the Gaza offensive in October last year, Israel has set a goal of killing senior members of Hamas and destroying the entire organization. However, Hamas has adopted a collective leadership system, and its senior members continue their activities from its bases in Qatar, Lebanon and elsewhere.

It is likely that the Hamas side will increase its resistance in Gaza and intensify its attacks inside Israel in the future. Therefore, it is strongly feared that the battle fronts will expand.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar are mediating ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Hopefully, each country, through their respective channels, will strongly urge both parties concerned to exercise self-restraint.

The use of force by Israel has spread chaos throughout the Middle East.

Just prior to the killing of Haniyeh, the Israeli military bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing a top-level military commander of the Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah.

Israel claims the attack was in retaliation for rocket attacks on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children. However, it is highly doubtful that Israel has fully considered the possibility that an attack on another country’s capital could result in serious consequences.

The Summer Olympics have begun in Paris, and athletes from Palestine, Israel and Iran are participating. It is extremely regrettable that the exchange of killings has not stopped, contrary to the wish to uphold a truce during the Games period.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 1, 2024)