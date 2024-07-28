Paris Olympics Open: City of Flowers Shines, Undaunted by Violence

Paris has kicked off its first Olympics in 100 years. The Games started amid tension, as France’s high-speed railway network fell victim to sabotage. However, the opening ceremony went off with no major issues reported, with the athletes parading in boats along the Seine River.

The opening ceremony was held outside a stadium for the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, featuring innovative staging in the center of Paris. Dance performances and a fashion show took place along the Seine River and on bridges, while singing voices echoed throughout the city.

The riverbanks were packed with 300,000 spectators, and athletes and staff from various countries waved their national flags and hands from rain-soaked boats.

It was moving to once again hear people’s cheers at the Olympics, three years after the Tokyo Games’ opening ceremony was held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this fully digital age, the opening ceremony reminded people of how wonderful it is to dance and sing for real. The organizers can be said to have put on a program that suited Paris, a city of art.

In consideration for the environment, existing facilities are being used as much as possible for the Paris Games. The organizers have taken such steps as having an almost equal number of male and female athletes and staff to show respect for diversity that transcends differences such as gender, race and culture. This initiative can foreshadow a new era for the Olympics.

On the day of the opening ceremony, the TGV high-speed railway network was hit by acts of vandalism, with equipment set on fire before dawn. These were criminal acts coordinated to take place simultaneously, targeting multiple train lines connecting Paris and regional cities.

Cables by the side of railway tracks were severed, and incendiary devices and other items were found at the locations. There were no reports of causalities, but many train services were canceled, preventing two German athletes from attending the opening ceremony. Nadeshiko Japan, the Japanese women’s national soccer team, was also forced to travel by bus.

Such malicious acts of violence intended to disrupt the Olympics are unacceptable. Investigative authorities must urgently uncover those responsible for the vandalism and punish them severely.

The French government reportedly intends to mobilize 35,000 security personnel daily during the Games. The success of the Games depends on safe operations, and it is hoped that all possible measures will be taken to ensure security.

The Paris Olympics began during a time of war, amid Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine and Israel’s offensive on the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip. Peace is under threat, and the international situation is unstable.

At the Olympics, which are scheduled to end on Aug. 11, about 10,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and territories will compete in heated battles. Among them are Ukrainian and Palestinian athletes who are in dire situations.

These Games will also help people reaffirm the precious nature of peace through the joyful smiles of participating athletes from various countries.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 28, 2024)