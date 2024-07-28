International Standards Strategy: Take Lead by Accelerating Cultivation of Human Resources

Global competition to take the lead on international standards for industrial products, digital-related technologies and other items is intensifying. Japan should strengthen its industrial competitiveness by cultivating human resources.

The Japanese government has set up an expert panel to be actively involved in the creation of international standards. It intends to formulate a national standards strategy next spring with an eye on focusing on areas such as cutting-edge technology.

International standards are basic specifications to ensure the compatibility and quality of products and services. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other entities define such standards. Major examples for international standards include R14 and R6 dry cell batteries as well as QR codes.

If technology developed by a company is adopted as an international standard, the company’s products become more competitive and easier to sell overseas. To take the lead, it is an urgent task for companies to strengthen their human and financial resources and relevant systems.

However, Japan lacks a clear national strategy from this perspective.

Amid this situation, there was a case in which a Japanese company with a high market share in industrial push-button switches suffered a drop in sales after a Western rival moved ahead and obtained recognition of its product’s specifications as an international standard. After that, the Japanese company regained lost ground by getting recognized for the specifications of its high-performance product as an international standard. This case offers a grave lesson.

At stake are not only conventional industrial products, but also products in advanced areas such as quantum technology that have increased importance in terms of economic security.

In the 2020s, the United States, China and the European Union launched their strategies to promote international standardization in advanced areas such as decarbonization and artificial intelligence.

International standards are highly important to seize technological predominance. Japan must not lag behind.

In recent years, Japan has established a presence in the field of decarbonization. Many Japanese specifications — such as those for hydrogen stations for fuel cell vehicles that do not emit carbon dioxide when running and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles — have become international standards.

It is hoped that Japan will identify areas where it has strengths and back them intensively through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The biggest challenge is the cultivation of human resources. Currently, those responsible for negotiating international standards are representatives from the research and development departments of companies that have supported Japan’s growth and from industry associations, among other personnel. However, more than 70% of such people are 50 or older, indicating that Japan will inevitably see such human resources dwindle.

Negotiations at international organizations require language skills and technical expertise. It is necessary for the government to actively provide training and cultivate young people. It is also crucial for companies to deepen their awareness of the importance of international standards and increase the number of specialized personnel by conducting appropriate internal personnel evaluations.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 28, 2024)