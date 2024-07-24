Paris Olympics to Begin: In This Time of War, Cherish The Precious Nature of Peace

The Paris Olympics will begin as conflicts continue around the world. Hopefully people will reconsider the meaning of this festival of peace as they watch athletes from various countries performing at their best.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 26. Competition was to begin on July 24 and will continue through Aug. 11. About 10,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions are expected to participate in the Games.

About 140 athletes will participate from Ukraine, which continues to suffer from Russian aggression. Palestinian athletes will also compete as fighting continues between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. These athletes will bring hope to people suffering from the ravages of war.

A female wrestler from Ukraine said she wanted to raise her national flag high and bring about a moment in which her people will feel happy.

Ukrainian wrestling and rhythmic gymnastics teams escaped the war and came to Japan for training. The athletes deserve praise, as they have continued to train despite the hardships they have endured.

The Olympic Charter stipulates in the fundamental principles of Olympism that its goal is to “place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society.” Now is the time to embody this principle.

About 30 neutral athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus who have met certain conditions, such as not actively supporting the war, will compete in the Games in their individual capacity.

The International Olympic Committee has taken the position that it will not discriminate based on nationality. However, considering the feelings of the Ukrainian athletes, it must be said that this response is questionable.

In contrast to the Tokyo Olympics, which were held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris Olympics will have large audiences. In the opening ceremony, the delegations of athletes will parade in boats along the Seine in central Paris. It is an attractive plan to hold competitions at sightseeing spots, and for athletes and spectators to interact with each other there.

However, since some competitions will also be held in open spaces and elsewhere outside sports facilities, the challenge will be how to prevent terrorism and crime. It is hoped that authorities will provide tight security.

More than 400 athletes from Japan will participate in the Games, aiming to win 20 gold medals. Hopefully they will fully demonstrate the fruits of their efforts so far.

There has also been a worrisome development. World Athletics, the global governing body for track and field athletics, has announced that it will award $50,000 in prize money to track and field gold medalists starting from the Paris Games.

The IOC is negative about this prize money system, saying that international sports organizations should use their funds to spread and promote sports as a whole. A thorough discussion is needed on how the activities of sports organizations should be conducted.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 24, 2024)