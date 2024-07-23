Preventing Heatstroke: Caution Must Be Taken When Holding Outdoor Events

This year, even before the end of the rainy season, many places have experienced extremely hot weather, and it is expected to be a brutally hot summer like last year. Everyone should be careful to avoid heatstroke and survive the long, harsh summer.

In Shizuoka, the temperature hit 40 C for the first time anywhere in Japan this year on July 7. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s three-month forecast, temperatures are likely to be higher than normal nationwide, partly due to global warming.

The rainy season has ended in the Kanto and Koshin regions, among other areas, and the heat is at full broil. Since people are not yet acclimated to the heat at this time of year, special precautions should be taken.

Recently, every year has seen tens of thousands of people sent to hospital emergency rooms due to heatstroke, and more than 1,000 deaths annually. This far exceeds deaths from natural disasters, making heatstroke a threat that lurks in everyday life.

Many deaths from heatstroke have occurred among the elderly at home. Many were not using air conditioners. Elderly people are less likely to feel heat and thirst, and those living alone are at particular risk of having a heatstroke without realizing it.

It is important that relatives and neighbors encourage elderly people to use air conditioning.

Many people may be hesitant to use air conditioners because of the soaring cost of electricity, but this makes no sense if their health is harmed. People should save electricity so far as it is reasonable to do so, but should use air conditioning as appropriate, including at nighttime.

Cooling off at rest areas provided by local governments is also an option.

Local governments have designated community centers and shopping malls as “cooling shelters,” but some of them are not well known or do not have sufficient space. Local governments should inspect designated shelters and make them known to residents.

Experts recommend that people refrain from nonessential outings once the government issues a heatstroke alert. Starting this summer, a “special heatstroke alert” will also be issued when extreme temperatures exceeding the level for a heatstroke alert are expected.

Many people are no doubt looking forward to going out, as many sporting and other outdoor events are held in the summer.

However, this heat is unprecedented. Adequate precautions must be taken regardless of past customs. Sports coaches and event organizers must also have the courage to cancel or postpone events, depending on the circumstances.

When exercising, such items as slushy-like beverages and buckets of ice water are an effective way to lower your body temperature. Staggering the start time of games and taking longer breaks can also help prevent heatstroke.

Sunshades, misting machines, fans and other equipment should be provided at events.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 23, 2024)