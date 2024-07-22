Election Confusion: Quickly Formulate Measures to Prevent Money-Making, Publicity Stunts

It is unacceptable to abuse elections, which are the foundation of democracy, as a means of making money and gaining publicity.

The ruling and opposition parties have begun discussions on legislative revisions, and there are also movements at the local government level to establish ordinances banning activities that lead to confusion during elections. Discussions to implement necessary measures must be hastened.

At working-level talks between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito on a revision of the Public Offices Election Law, topics of discussion include how to prevent election posters and poster boards from being used for the purpose of making money and maintaining the integrity of campaign broadcasts.

In the latest Tokyo gubernatorial election, the NHK Party political organization monetized the right to put up posters on election poster boards. People who were not candidates in the election purchased the right and put up such posters as advertisements for adult entertainment establishments and with pictures of their own children on many boards.

Poster boards are set up at public expense to help voters select who to vote for. Using them to make money is utterly outrageous.

The NHK Party fielded a large number of candidates in the Tokyo gubernatorial election. That one political organization had multiple candidates in an election to choose one person also mocks voters.

During campaign broadcasts, there were cases of candidates suddenly taking off their clothes to partially expose themselves or vocalizing strangely.

The current term for members of the House of Representatives finishes at the end of October next year, and lower house elections may be called before the end of the year. Also, the House of Councillors election is scheduled for July next year.

If the current situation is left unaddressed, confusion could spread to other elections, including to the numerous local elections. If voters develop an aversion to elections, trust in politics may be lost.

In the LDP-Komeito talks, proposals on prohibiting the use of poster boards for profit-making and requiring posters to bear the names and photos of candidates are said to have emerged.

In addition, an increase in the deposit fee to become a candidate is being discussed as a way to prevent a single political organization from fielding a large number of candidates in an election such as a gubernatorial race.

Requiring each candidate to collect several hundred signatures before he or she can run for office is also being proposed. Doing so is intended as a way to ensure that the candidates are suitable to run for office. This can be said to be, in effect, a recommendation system.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japan Innovation Party have also begun to consider a revision of the Public Offices Election Law. The ruling and opposition parties should cooperate to ensure that the law is revised at the extraordinary Diet session in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Tottori Prefecture plans to introduce an ordinance prohibiting the display of posters unrelated to election campaigns. Every local government should deepen discussions on ways to ensure fair elections.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 22, 2024)