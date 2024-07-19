Let’s All Get Back into the Habit of Taking Basic Preventive Measures

Various infectious diseases are spreading simultaneously this summer. People may be lowering their guard in terms of washing their hands and other basic precautions. Every member of society should review what to do.

In the first week of July, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 8.07 per fixed-point medical institution. This figure rose about 40% from the previous week for the ninth straight week of increase. Reported case numbers in Okinawa Prefecture and Kyushu were growing particularly quickly.

A variant of the coronavirus that is currently spreading, called KP.3, is more contagious than many previous ones. There are some reports that patients infected with this variant have developed serious symptoms. It is feared that more cases will be reported as people move around for summer break activities such as vacations and outings.

In addition to COVID-19, cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, which causes rashes on these parts, is increasing at the fastest rate ever. Herpangina, which is generally referred to as a summer cold, and respiratory syncytial virus are also currently going around. Some patients are reported to have caught more than one infectious disease around the same time.

During the pandemic, people had reduced contact with others due to various measures, such as efforts to discourage people from going out and restrictions on overseas travel. People also took thorough preventive measures such as washing their hands and wearing masks.

Thanks to these steps, there were almost no outbreaks of infectious diseases other than COVID-19 during the pandemic. However, people became more susceptible to such diseases as they had fewer opportunities to come into contact with pathogens and thus acquire immunity. This may have set the stage for the current spread of various infectious diseases.

Since COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V under the Infectious Disease Law in May last year, society has returned to normal. However, the ongoing outbreaks serve as a reminder that COVID-19 and other infectious diseases have not disappeared.

The public should not be dismissive of taking precautions and getting treatment as soon as possible when necessary. It is important to make a habit of washing one’s hands and cough etiquette such as wearing a mask.

It is particularly worrying that cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) — a disease with an extremely high mortality rate — are surging.

By the end of June, 1,144 cases of STSS had been reported for the year, already topping last year’s record high of 941.

Strep is a common bacterium and causes acute pharyngitis, which often affects children. Most infected people end up with sore throats and other mild symptoms. In rare cases, however, if conditions become serious, STSS can cause limb necrosis and multiple organ failure.

The bacterium can be transmitted through airborne droplets and often enters through open wounds on the limbs. If people experience sudden pain or swelling, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible to receive antibacterial and other drugs.

As STSS is not well known, the central and local governments should inform the public of how much the disease is spreading and what its notable characteristics are.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 19, 2024)