Trump Shooting: Will Violent Attacks Destroy Democracy?

It is astonishing to see bloodshed in the midst of a U.S. presidential election campaign. There is deep concern about an election, the foundation of democracy, being threatened with violence.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot while on a campaign tour in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. With blood on his face and being held by Secret Service guards, Trump raised his fist in the air to show that he was alive and well. The video was immediately broadcast around the world and the impact spread.

The male suspect was shot dead on the spot by Secret Service agents, but one person at the site was killed and two others were seriously injured. It is a tragedy.

Trump aims to be officially nominated as the presidential candidate at this month’s Republican convention and to return to power in the presidential race in November. What was behind the shooting, which targeted such an important figure who will influence the course of U.S. politics? It is hoped that investigative authorities will hurry to find out.

Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden are in a fierce competition in this presidential election.

Trump has refused to admit that he lost the last election in 2020 to Biden, claiming that it was stolen. Biden has defied opinions within his party calling for his withdrawal from the election campaign, arguing that he is the only Democrat who can beat Trump.

The campaign, in which policy debates have not deepened, seems to have descended into mudslinging in which both sides denigrate each other’s personality. Both camps need to seriously take the fact that, amidst the growing hostility and hatred, a candidate has been attacked and there have been casualties.

Since the end of World War II, the United States has played a role in spreading the idea of democratic nation-building through fair and open elections to the international community. If elections are repeatedly distorted by violence in the United States itself, the negative impact will be immeasurable.

The incident should serve as an opportunity for both camps to return to a calm election campaign. Biden made a phone call to Trump, in which he expressed his sympathy and appealed for unity. This should be the first step for that purpose.

There has been a bloody history of politicians being attacked and killed during their political activities in the United States.

In 1963, then President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed while riding in a motorcade. In the 1968 presidential election campaign, his younger brother, Sen. Robert Kennedy, who was considered the favorite for the Democratic nomination, was assassinated. Former President Ronald Reagan was also shot and wounded while in office.

Nevertheless, the United States has overcome crises and elected leaders based on the will of the people. It is hoped that the United States will show resilience of its politics and society and restore stability.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 15, 2024)