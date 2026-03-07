Heckling, Once a Fixture of Diet Debate in Japan, Abates in the Face of Dominance by Takaichi and the LDP

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a parliamentary policy address at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on Feb. 20.

The culture of heckling in Japanese politics, symbolized by the phrase “Heckling is the spice of parliamentary debate,” is changing.

When Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivered her policy speech on Feb. 20, just after her Liberal Democratic Party’s landslide victory in the general election, the floor of the Diet was filled with applause from ruling party members, while silence reigned in the opposition seats. This was one of the strangest situations in the Diet that I’ve seen over the years, because yelling culture in the Japanese Diet had long stood as a contrast to the U.S. Congress, which I covered as a Washington correspondent until 2024, where shouting in the chamber is banned. For years in Japan, both ruling and opposition parties used it as an element to stimulate debate. At times, members have even shown their sense of humor through their shouting.

Signs of change were seen four months earlier. During a similar speech by Takaichi last October, members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) kept yelling about a political funds scandal and other issues from the opposition party seats. At the time, Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the ruling coalition member Japan Innovation Party, complained on X: “Listen to the address. We can’t show our children this scene. We should reduce the number of Diet members in light of this situation.” His post gathered many favorable comments.

Recently public opinion, as seen through polls and social media, has included a great deal of criticism of the yelling in the chamber. One CDPJ member who had heckled Takaichi at that speech said on X: “I apologize for the discomfort I caused. I went too far and lacked civility.” It was a watershed moment.

The shifting perspective on heckling mirrors the currents of public opinion in terms of what they want from politicians. More Japanese voters now demand policy proposals rather than criticism.

In February’s general election, the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new opposition party formed by members of the CDPJ and Komeito, suffered a crushing defeat, losing most of the seats it had held. While painting the policies of the Takaichi administration as right-wing, the CRA failed to focus on its own policies. In contrast, another new opposition party called Team Mirai, which advocates innovation in politics through AI technology and other means, made an impressive lower house debut by winning 11 seats, which was the second largest increase in seats among the opposition parties. It would not be an exaggeration to say that this election was a defeat for politics based on criticism.

Looking back 10 years ago, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a role model for Takaichi, was also subjected to heated criticism at the same Diet podium. The opposition parties were chanting the slogan, “We will not allow Abe’s politics.” For the opposition parties, criticism was useful as a method to unite to fight. Voters who were critical of Abe also apparently supported this attitude.

Abe himself fought that criticism at the time. He called the 2009-12 government formed by the Democratic Party of Japan (a predecessor of the CDPJ), a “nightmare government” in the Diet debate. He also laid bare his hostility to opposition parties, and criticized their behavior. This belligerent stance earned him a reputation among the public as a “fighting politician,” helping him become the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

Takaichi’s approach to criticism contrasts with Abe’s. She calls herself “flexible and straightforward,” and never criticizes the opposition parties in the Diet or in campaign speeches. A senior government official with experience in both the Abe and Takaichi administrations said, “Abe turned his confrontation with the opposition into energy, but Takaichi is only interested in policy implementation.” Another senior government staff member said, “In contrast to the prime minister, who is immersed in her policies, the opposition parties are perceived by public opinion as saboteurs.”

Will Takaichi’s overwhelming victory in the general election eradicate the heckling and transform the Diet into a true “Diet of deliberation” without shouting? The answer will depend on future public opinion. I would like to analyze the trend of public opinion through members’ voices on the floor of the Diet.

Hiroshi Tajima

Hiroshi Tajima is a staff writer in the Political News Department of The Yomiuri Shimbun.