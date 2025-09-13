Inbound Tourism to Japan Is Shifting from Consumption to Experiences, but Further Evolution May Be Ahead

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tourists strol the streets of Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, in May.

Japan’s inbound tourism sector has entered a new growth phase, having made a robust recovery from the effects of the pandemic. Inbound visitor numbers reached a record high of 36.87 million in 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 2019 by 15.6%. According to the U.N. World Tourism Organization, global international tourist arrivals reached 1.4 billion in 2024, recovering to pre-pandemic levels. While the Middle East and Europe achieved visitor numbers exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the Asia-Pacific region remained at 87% of its 2019 level. Japan’s recent growth stands out in terms of the global trend.

Notably, spending growth far exceeded visitor growth. Total spending reached ¥8.13 trillion in 2024, marking a 69.1% increase compared to 2019 and symbolizing a shift from “quantity” to “quality.” This change can be seen in the sharp rise in per capita travel spending. The estimated per capita figure for 2024 is ¥227,000, a 54% increase compared to 2019. Visitors from Europe, North America and Australia benefit from the historically weak yen, enjoying the perceived affordability and increasing their spending on high-end accommodations and experiences. Their average stay often exceeds 10 days, strengthening their presence as a high-value segment within Japan’s inbound sector. As a result, consumption trends have clearly shifted from the “material consumption” symbolized by the shopping sprees of the past to “experience consumption” focused on activities. Accommodation costs now represent the largest share of travel spending, followed by shopping and dining. Diverse experiential content is driving this trend. Beyond traditional cultural experiences (like tea ceremonies and maiko experiences), hands-on activities such as making pottery or Ryukyu glass, nature experiences like canoeing and snorkeling, and even cooking classes and farm stays are gaining popularity. These diverse experiences, easily captured in photos and videos, are suited to sharing on social media and appear to be driving visitor numbers.

According to a survey by market research firm INTAGE, when repeat visitors were asked to compare their major experiences on previous and current visits to Japan, the following increases were observed: “Eating Japanese cuisine” rose by 10.2 percentage points, “visiting natural and scenic spots” increased by 9.2 percentage points, “strolling through downtown areas” grew by 7.8 percentage points, and “visiting temples and shrines” increased by 7.1 percentage points. These results indicate that repeat visitors are exploring and enjoying Japan more deeply. On the other hand, the increases seen for “staying at a ryokan” and “bathing in hot springs” were lower than others, suggesting a trend among travelers to desire locally unique experiences as part of their travel packages.

For example, Togakushi Shrine in northern Nagano Prefecture is currently experiencing a surge in popularity among visitors. Known as a sacred site for mountain worship, its appeal lies in its majestic natural setting. The approximately 2-kilometer approach path is lined with towering cedar trees over 400 years old, and its reputation as a “power spot” has spread through social media. Walking this path allows visitors to tangibly feel Japan’s natural grandeur and the history of its long-standing faith, which resonates strongly there. The Togakushi area is also renowned as the birthplace of the “Togakure-ryu Ninja Arts.” Attractions like the Togakure-ryu Ninja Museum and the Chibikko Kids Ninja Village offer family-friendly experiences centered on ninjas, including shuriken throwing and a trap-filled house. For visitors to Japan who developed an interest in ninjas through Japanese anime and films, experiencing an authentic “village of ninjas” is a significant draw.

The area is also renowned for Togakushi soba, one of Japan’s three great soba noodle varieties, making it an essential gourmet experience for visitors interested in Japanese cuisine. The sequence of visiting the shrine, participating in soba noodle making, and savoring the noodles you made yourself has become a popular experience considered unique to Togakushi. The goshuin stamps and omamori charms at Togakushi Shrine are also highly regarded, with goshuin stamp books specifically for foreign tourists available.

The Togakushi Tourism Association states: “The beauty of nature, unique culture, and cuisine — these three elements combine harmoniously to create Togakushi’s distinctive charm. We will continue strengthening our dissemination of multilingual information to convey Togakushi’s appeal to more international visitors.”

These experiential activities generate economic benefits beyond mere entertainment spending. Overnight guests spend more locally than day-trippers. Experience-based tours have the potential to stimulate demand for meals and lodging, thereby invigorating local economies. On the other hand, the increase in inbound demand brings with it the challenges of overtourism. The transformation of the tourism industry into a sustainable one that coexists with residents necessitates overcoming challenges such as ensuring economic sustainability, addressing travelers’ awareness and their actions, and strengthening the mechanisms supporting these efforts.

One initiative currently attracting attention is Denmark’s “CopenPay.” Launched in 2024, this program benefits tourists who choose environmentally conscious modes of transportation or contribute to the city’s maintenance and upkeep. Participants submit proof of their actions, such as photos or tickets, and receive free admission to museums, meals and guided tours. Various perks are available, like free coffee for bringing a reusable cup. Businesses receive no subsidies or direct incentives; they donate unsold tickets or low-demand time slots for use as CopenPay rewards. A Booking.com survey found that 93% of global travelers want to make more sustainable travel choices. Since the implementation of “CopenPay,” bicycle rentals in Copenhagen have increased by about 30%. Cultural facilities also report more visitors coming in to claim perks earned through participation in cleanup activities. By encouraging more extended stays and eco-friendly transportation, tourism shows potential to become a driving force for positive change.

How can Japan’s inbound market be transformed into a sustainable system? After the shift from “material consumption” to “experience consumption,” the key to the future will be taking the next evolutionary step to “purpose-driven tourism” with deeper value and social responsibility.

Political Pulse appears every Saturday.

Shingo Sugime

Shingo Sugime is a deputy editor in the Economic News Department of The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka.