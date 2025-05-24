Japan Games Organizers Propose Major Reforms; Demography, Infrastructure Challenge Sports Festival

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Sport Association’s expert panel, which compiled reform proposals for the Japan Games, meets on March 10.

The Japan Sport Association (JSPO) convened an expert panel to discuss the future of the Japan Games, the country’s largest sports event, and to compile a set of proposals aimed at ensuring its long-term sustainability. These proposals advocate structural reforms to enhance the event’s national profile and prioritize the revitalization of host cities, with a newly formed organization overseen by the JSPO at the heart of these efforts.

A key feature of the proposals is the strong recommendation that the JSPO recognize the discretion of local governments. The proposals seek to enable flexible operations and cost reductions tailored to the circumstances of host cities, with options including: (1) relaxing standards for sports facilities to reduce construction costs, (2) spreading out the timing of events by sport to make it easier for top athletes to participate, (3) allowing multiple prefectures to host events (with some sports considering permanent venues), (4) simplifying opening and closing ceremonies, including the possibility of using indoor venues, and (5) reviewing the number of participants and events in consideration of the host municipalities’ preferences.

All of these measures aim to reduce the burden on host municipalities. The proposals also urge the establishment of a new organization to oversee the operation of the Games, with the aim of passing on operational expertise.

The Japan Games began in 1946 as a prefectural team event and have grown into a large-scale annual event, with approximately 27,000 participants competing in 40 sports during the autumn and winter events. The autumn main event rotates among prefectures, with the 2034 Okinawa event to mark the end of the second cycle.

The Japan Games, which began immediately after the war, have improved athletic ability and sports facilities in each region. They have also developed social infrastructure and revitalized local economies by spurring infrastructure development.

However, from the start of the second cycle, the large sports facilities needed to meet the capacity requirements for each event began to face issues such as the need for renovation due to ageing or even the necessity of new construction. Following the collapse of the bubble economy in the 1990s, host cities began to voice concerns about the financial and operational burdens associated with hosting the event.

In response to calls for reform from the National Governors’ Association (NGA), the JSPO formulated a reform plan in 2003 centered on simplifying operations. In 2006, the summer and autumn games were merged into a single event, and in 2008, the number of participants was reduced by 15%. Nevertheless, even after these reforms, the burden of hosting the Japan Games remained too great for some local governments.

The NGA became increasingly frustrated with this situation. In April 2024, the association’s chairman, Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai, stated regarding the Japan Games: “Abolition is one option. We need to pause and consider whether the current approach is appropriate. Should we stop having all prefectures take turns to host all events in one location once a year?”

In response to this harsh critique, which went so far as to mention abolishing the Games or reviewing their annual schedule, the JSPO set up an expert panel to consider the future of the Games. From September last year, members selected from among local government officials, sports governing bodies, athletes, media representatives and the business community held three meetings and compiled the latest proposals.

Among the proposals’ key points is the decentralization of the event schedule. Currently, the winter games are held within a five-day period from December to the end of February, and the main games are held within an 11-day period from mid-September to mid-October, as stipulated in the hosting criteria guidelines.

The reason for concentrating the Games within a certain period was to generate interest in the host city and create a festive atmosphere. However, problems arose, such as top athletes prioritizing other competitions held at the same time, and the concentration of events placing significant strain on accommodation and transport.

Decentralizing the event schedule (year-round hosting) would make it easier for top athletes to participate and even out demand for accommodation and transportation. As a result, greater attendance and economic benefits are expected. Additionally, multiple sports events could be held at the same facility at different times, which would help avoid the need for new construction.

Regarding the host locations, bold proposals were made. Where hosting in a single prefecture is difficult, suggested solutions included hosting in multiple prefectures to reduce the burden on individual host locations or fixing the host location for certain sports. A fixed venue could become “sanctified,” as Koshien Stadium is for high school baseball, which is expected to enhance the event’s appeal to spectators.

In response to these proposals, Murai issued a statement saying: “The proposals take into account the opinions of the National Governors’ Association and are commendable. We sincerely hope that discussions and deliberations with the NGA will continue in good faith.”

Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe, who attended the meeting of experts on behalf of the NGA, stated, “We appreciate that our concerns were discussed with many people.” Regarding the JSPO’s contribution to operational costs, he added: “No specific direction has been indicated. We will continue to discuss this with great interest in the future.” He expressed optimism about the development of the discussions.

The philosophy of the Japan Games is set forth in a document titled “A virtuous cycle between top athletes and local sports: Creating a future for people and communities.” Part of the text says: “The Games are a national festival in which everyone involved in sports, whether participating, watching or supporting, plays a leading role, contributing to the development of people and communities in Japan and helping to solve social issues.”

In the past, the Japan Games contributed to infrastructure development across the country. However, declining birth rates, an ageing population and strained local finances mean it is now more important than ever that the Japan Games continue its efforts to develop human resources, contribute to local communities and implement structural reforms that address social issues through sport. The JSPO, which is now beginning to implement its reform plans, has a heavy responsibility.

Political Pulse appears every Saturday.

Yuji Kondo

Yuji Kondo is a senior writer in the Sports Department of The Yomiuri Shimbun.