U.N. Women and Japan: Advancing Equality for a Better Future



Sima Sami Bahous

The executive director of U.N. Women, a United Nations organization committed to advancing gender equality in the world, shares her thoughts on partnership with Japan.

***

I recently concluded a four-day visit to Japan at the invitation of the government. Each day reaffirmed to me Japan’s commitment, leadership and ambitions in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment. At a time when the benefits to nations of equality between women and men are being questioned, Japan understands the imperative of equality and translates that into action. I congratulate Japan for having its first female prime minister, Madame Sanae Takaichi, and hope that her leadership will spur an increase in women’s participation in public life.

Young Japanese leaders at the Next Generation Forum for Gender Equality made clear that gender equality is not only a moral imperative; it is an economic and social necessity. It is sound economics, with many estimates showing that closing gender gaps in labour force participation could increase Japan’s GDP. I discussed this with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister Hitoshi Kikawada, who are committed to making Japan’s Sixth Basic Plan for Gender Equality truly transformative. I look forward to following its implementation as it advances women’s leadership in the public and private spheres.

Members of the Parliamentary League for the International Promotion of Women’s Active Role and the Women Peace and Security Parliamentarian Network Japan both explained to me how legislators are advancing women’s empowerment. That same vision was reflected at the local level, when I visited the mayor of Bunkyo Ward, home to U.N. Women’s Japan Liaison Office.

Japanese industry is respected the world over. That is why it was particularly encouraging to meet with business leaders from companies such as Shiseido, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and IKEA Japan, who told me how they are embracing initiatives like the Women’s Empowerment Principles and the Unstereotype Alliance. They do so because it is the right thing to do, but also because they understand what it means for their bottom line. They know that companies with greater gender diversity in leadership consistently outperform their peers in profitability and innovation.

And on the international stage, Japan’s commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and its role as the co-chair of the WPS Focal Points Network has been impressive. Japan’s leadership in global development is reflected in our first-ever Memorandum of Cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which addresses gender equality in fragile and crisis-affected contexts, a crucial investment in stability and long-term recovery given that evidence shows that conflicts are more likely to be resolved, and peace to be more durable, when women are part and parcel of peace processes.

Japan and U.N. Women have been the closest of partners since U.N. Women’s establishment 15 years ago. Japan’s generous financial contribution helps U.N. Women to support partners in 109 countries with programs that reach some 4 billion women and girls worldwide. We have assisted over 1 million women entrepreneurs in accessing markets and finance; ensured women’s voices shaped over 30 peace agreements; and helped over 70 countries improve their laws and policies so that they benefit from gender equality. We are the world’s engine for gender equality, and support like Japan’s makes that possible.

As humanity faces growing conflict, economic shocks, climate-related and natural disasters, and more, we cannot forego the dividends of gender equality if we are to rise to those challenges. Gender equality is a practical agenda for national strength, economic growth and social stability. It is about ensuring that every citizen can contribute to their fullest, and that we all enjoy the benefits, because there is no alternative path to prosperity.

Japan is embracing its role as a global champion for gender equality. That role has never been more crucial, nor has it ever been more urgent that nations step up for equality. The partnership between U.N. Women and Japan has made a difference, but we know that our achievements are not our destination. They are instead our new starting point as we continue advancing toward equality, together, not just for Japan but for the world.

***

Dr. Sima Sami Bahous is the under secretary general of the United Nations and executive director of U.N. Women.