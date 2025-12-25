French and German Ambassadors to Japan Call for Democracies to Unite in Defense against Russian Disinformation



French ambassador-designate Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, left, and German ambassador Petra Sigmund

Facing the threat of Russian disinformation, the French and German ambassadors to Japan jointly call for solidarity in defense of democracies in the following contribution to The Japan News.

Hybrid attacks have become an undeniable reality in Europe. We know that Russia and other actors use disinformation as a strategic weapon to destabilize democracies and undermine public trust. When Moscow seeks to undermine support for Ukraine, the deep interconnection between Europe’s information space and developments in the Indo-Pacific becomes clear. Security, prosperity, and even the hybrid threats we confront are increasingly intertwined across these regions.

In line with similar findings by the French authorities, Germany recently concluded a national attribution procedure on disinformation, identifying the Russian Federation as the orchestrator of the “Storm 1516” campaign. Its purpose was unmistakable: to influence the federal election and destabilize democratic institutions from within. The operation relied on deepfake videos, pseudo-journalistic platforms, and fabricated “investigations” to spread baseless allegations against political candidates. According to German intelligence, the campaign was coordinated by the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, through affiliated organizations operating under its direction and funding.

French and German authorities reached similar conclusions about the methods and actors in another case traced to the GRU-affiliated hacker collective APT28. In France, the group was found to be responsible for attacks targeting the Olympic Games, public infrastructure, and several national entities since 2021. These findings mirror Germany’s attribution of GRU-directed cyber attacks, confirming a consistent pattern of hostile interference orchestrated from Moscow. Such operations not only endanger individual nations but also erode the collective resilience of democratic societies.

Such findings mark a crucial step. Public attribution exposes hostile actors, upholds transparency, and strengthens deterrence: Those who manipulate and deceive must know their actions will not remain in the shadows. Attribution is not only a technical process; it builds trust in reliable information, protects the credibility of free media, and helps citizens understand who stands behind disinformation campaigns and how division is fueled. By promoting media literacy and transparency, it empowers people to identify and stop false narratives.

In response to recent Russian hybrid actions, the EU Council of foreign ministers imposed sanctions against an additional 12 individuals and two entities on Dec. 15, and expanded the sanctions regime to ensure accountability. The message is clear: Those who threaten our security will face consequences. The EU and its member states will continue to draw on the full range of tools available to protect, prevent, deter and respond to such malicious behavior.

Russia’s behavior is that of an aggressive power showing no restraint in pursuing domination through deceit. Exposing such actors publicly is not only about truth; it is about defense.

France and Germany stand together with Japan and other partners in defending democratic resilience. Democracies must adapt, innovate, and cooperate to safeguard the integrity of information. By confronting those who seek to divide us, we ensure that open, informed public debate emerges stronger from these attacks.